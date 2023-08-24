Gettysburg school board pulls transgender tennis coach's contract

Gettysburg Area students are starting the school year without their transgender tennis coach because the school board removed her contract from consideration.

Other coaches for fall sports were approved during Monday's board meeting, but not tennis coach Sasha Yates.

Yates was recommended twice by the district's human resources department and listed on the agenda with her deadname along with the other coaches. The board voted to pull her contract from consideration while approving the other contracts.

Yates' contract for the fall, as the high school’s head tennis coach, was for $2,682. The Pennsylvania Youth Congress, a youth-led organization that fights for the young LGBTQ+ community, said in a news release that Yates has coached for the past five seasons.

Via email, Yates said she has "no further comments to add at this time."

The first vote happened during an Aug. 7 board meeting, when the vote was tied on whether or not to separate Yates’ contract from those the board was approving. There was little explanation offered at the time as to why the board pulled her contract. A board member said before the vote they were “not going to entertain questions on this because it is a personnel matter.”

The vote had to be redone at Monday's meeting. The board members discussed this in an executive session and voted during the Monday meeting to remove Yates' contract from the agenda that evening. Six board members voted to remove Yates' contract. Two did not. One board member was absent.

A Gettysburg Area School District spokesperson wrote the district is unable to answer questions about this.

"This District is taking this matter very seriously and continues to look into it," she wrote in an email.

While this is happening, America First Legal, a law firm that says the "radical left" is trying to destroy the country, teamed up with Wally Zimolong, a conservative lawyer based in Pennsylvania. Zimolong wrote a "warning letter" to the district on behalf of client and sitting board member Michelle Smyers, saying Smyers requested Yates' employment documents, including any reprimands, which she was not given. The district was given until the next day, which was Aug. 17, to turn over the documents or Zimolong would file a lawsuit.

Zimolong wrote in an email the district did permit board members to review any reprimands after the demand.

This happens as more states are expected to restrict transgender girls from K-12 schools’ girls’ sports teams, as has already happened in two York County districts.

In Red Lion, school officials restricted trans athletes from competing with the district, along with a few other restrictive policies. The American Civil Liberties Union of Pennsylvania issued a letter warning the district it violated the U.S. Constitution and Title IX civil rights protections against sex-based discrimination.

The West York Area School Board approved a resolution exempting female athletes from competing against transgender competitors if they so choose.

At the state level, a bill co-sponsored by state Reps. Dawn Keefer, R-Franklin Township, and Wendy Fink, R-Windsor Township, would prohibit transgender girls from competing in girls’ sports. That bill is sitting in the House Education Committee.

States such as Kansas and Wyoming put laws in place restricting transgender athletes before classes started this school year. Some states’ laws, such as Arizona, are paused as judges weigh in on federal lawsuits.

As officials make these restrictions, the York City Council moved forward in banning conversion therapy earlier this month. The Rainbow Rose Center, the Trevor Project and the York City Human Relations Commission worked for 18 months on the ordinance. This ban means York City’s Human Relations Commission has the authority to investigate complaints made against licensed medical professionals about conversion therapies and report allegations to the licensing boards.

The next Gettysburg Area board meeting is at 7 p.m. Sept. 5 at 900 Biglerville Road, Gettysburg. It can be watched in person or online through the district’s YouTube channel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.