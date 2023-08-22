Northeastern names new superintendent, says goodbye to retiring Sidle

As Northeastern School District said goodbye to its retiring superintendent, it announced the appointment of the next superintendent.

Superintendent Stacey Sidle submitted her retirement letter to the board in March. Wednesday is her last day.

“I will forever treasure the time I spent with our Bobcats,” she said with her voice breaking Monday night during a board meeting. “In the classrooms, in the gym, on the athletic fields, in the auditorium, with the families and in our community.”

Sidle was an assistant superintendent from July 2010 to December 2016 before taking on the superintendent mantle. Monday night, she said it was an honor and pleasure to work with the staff and she will continue to be “the district's bigger cheerleader.”

The board announced in the same meeting that it appointed Jason Bottiglieri, superintendent of Wyalusing Area School District in Bradford County, to replace Sidle. He will start on Nov. 28, 2023.

“I’m absolutely ecstatic about joining the Northeastern School District,” he said during the board meeting, after congratulating Sidle for her career.

He added he will work hard on the transition period so he can “hit the ground running.”

In the meantime, the board made Brian Gellar, the district’s director of operations, the interim superintendent until Bottiglieri starts.

“And with this vote, I am happy to report that we can start to put uncertainty behind us as we embark on a new chapter here at Northeastern,” board president Mike Redding said about the board’s vote to officially appoint Bottiglieri to the position.

Redding added the work isn’t done.

The board will soon have to start looking for Assistant Superintendent Randi Payne’s replacement. She announced her retirement around the same time as Sidle. Her last day is Jan. 1, 2024.

Redding said the district will set up a time for Bottiglieri to meet the community.

At the beginning of the meeting, Redding also asked for a moment of silence for John Brown, who taught at the Northeastern School District for 25 years. Brown died Aug. 17.

“Mr. Brown courageously faced his cancer diagnosis and has been an inspiration to all that knew him the past two years,” Redding said before the moment of silence.

He added, “Our thoughts and prayers are with his family.”

Sidle said later in the meeting that the district and the world were better because of Brown. She said the district staff was invited to wear green to continue to honor his memory.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.