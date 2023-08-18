Why are so many Central York School District staff members leaving?

Central York school officials were taken aback by the number of resignations and retirements that appeared on the district's most recent board agenda.

“It seems a little bit alarming when I look at that list,” said Danielle Allison, one board member, at the Aug. 14 meeting.

In the last month alone, 20 Central York employees announced retirements and resignations. They ran the gamut from the district's spokesperson, Nicole Montgomery, to part-time cafeteria workers, most of them with departure dates ranging from mid-July through Aug. 11.

“Looking down through that list, there’s one or two we were expecting. There were a whole lot more we didn’t know were coming,” said the district's Human Resources Director Bobbi Billman, who will be retiring in December.

Board member Vickie Guth asked if this was a significant increase over previous years.

Billman responded that she hadn’t reviewed the numbers, but it felt like an increase. The first weeks of August were particularly busy in terms of fielding departure notices, she said.

She told the board there usually are higher resignations in August, but "this is even higher than normal.” In particular, many support staff left. Most of those who left moved on to higher-paying jobs, based on exit interviews.

An analysis by The York Dispatch showed that this month's departures marked a significant uptick from recent years. Three people left last August; eight in August 2021; nine in August 2020; and eight in August 2019.

However, August 2017 and 2018 saw similar levels, with 23 and 26 departures, respectively.

Billman said that, while the departures themselves aren't necessarily troubling, the difficulty is that the types of positions that will be left vacant at the start of the fall semester are typically the most difficult ones to fill.

“The candidate pools, in general, are lower than they’ve ever been,” she said.Assistant Superintendent Kevin Youcheff said one critical area is math because it is a “challenge to find qualified math teachers.” The open position also requires a computer science certification, which makes it more challenging.

Superintendent Peter Aiken noted that Central York's position wasn't unique, based on the information he's heard from other districts. Nonetheless, he said, the district must get creative to fill the vacancies.

About a year ago, Ed Week published graphs showing what positions were understaffed in schools. On the teaching side, special education hit 65% and general elementary hit 43%. But on the nonteaching side, transportation was 59% understaffed. Custodial trailed a short distance behind at 50% and mental health professionals were at 49%. The lowest understaffed position was medical professionals at 20%.

Missy Gilbert, president of Central’s education support professionals union and learning support instruction assistant in Stony Brook Elementary, listed off some openings she could see at other school districts. Dallastown had 18 Monday night while York Suburban had 13.

“We are at 73,” Gilbert said. “Yes, it is an issue, but I think it’s a really bad issue here.”

Most of those openings are from support staff positions. The website shows openings for 64 support staff along with nine for athletics, custodial and teaching for external positions.

York City’s website shows 136 openings, ranging from 30 elementary school teachers, 20 high school teacher openings, 13 in administration and 22 in special education.

Spring Grove is looking at 24 openings.

Dallastown has 18 openings. Eight of those are for paraprofessionals or a secondary assistant high school principal.

The next meeting is 6:30 p.m. Aug. 28 at 775 Marion Road, York. It can be attended in person or streamed through the district's YouTube channel.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.