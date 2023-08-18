School official discusses future of Red Lion Country Club — kind of — as teacher requests leave

The future of the former Red Lion Country Club — which is owned by the Red Lion Area School District — remains uncertain, at least for now.

Superintendent Robert Walker, during Thursday night's school board meeting, said the cross-country team likely would be allowed to run on the property, which had previously hosted some of their meets, this fall semester.

Walker did not address the larger question of what would happen with the site, other than to say: “We have reviewed country club property and also some alternative routes.”

“We will look at remarking where the students previously ran and allow the students to access that course,” Walker continued, although he noted that, too, may take time.

MORE:U.S. Rep. Scott Perry rents offices from man who allegedly attacked law enforcement on Jan. 6, records show

MORE:York County offers new proposed labor contract to social workers amid protracted negotiations

MORE:Second tornado confirmed during severe York County weather

This announcement comes after York Township officials rejected a proposed rezoning of the site that could've allowed for the creation of a combination commercial and high-density residential development.

That development, the details of which were never fully materialized, drew strong pushback from the community at large.

After Walker’s announcement, there was a short round of applause before the meeting moved on to other subjects.

Red Lion teacher Rachael West also addressed the board Thursday night, asking to be granted unpaid leave so she can take on her elected position of treasurer for the Pennsylvania State Education Association. This position would require West to step away from her teaching position for the term, which is two years.

MORE:U.S. Marshals arrest suspect in 2022 York City shooting that left three injured

MORE:City changes traffic pattern around York Academy Charter School

MORE:After delays, Queen Street bridge repairs to commence in September

West, who told the district about her candidacy in March, found out around mid-July she won. A few days later, she was told the district wouldn’t release her, without further explanation.

On Thursday night, she asked the board to consider approving the leave that was given to the district’s solicitor. West said the district will have the opportunity to hire someone else, and will not cost the district more money.

“I haven’t had the opportunity to speak to members in the room directly about that, that is not something that has been afforded to me,” she said.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

District officials have so far not responded to The York Dispatch's requests for comment about either the country club or West's ask for leave.

Red Lion Area students return to classrooms Monday.

Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.