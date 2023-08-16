Central York superintendent, attorneys disagree over district's relationship with right-wing law firm

Central York Superintendent Peter Aiken stands by his assertion that the district has no formal relationship with the right-wing Independence Law Center despite the district's attorneys invoking attorney-client privilege in a public records case.

Aiken, in a brief interview late Monday night, reiterated his original statement, insisting that the policy recommendations that the ILC offered him around the time the district pulled two books from its high school library did not inform the final policies passed earlier this summer.

The district’s attorneys at the York City-based Stock and Leader did not respond to requests for comment for clarification.

All of this comes amid scrutiny of Aiken from members of the Central York community and ahead of a contentious November school board election in which the school's book ban is playing an outsized role. Last weekend, one group of candidates helped organize a banned book read-a-thon.

Aiken contacted Jeremy Samek, an ILC attorney who was described as Aiken's childhood friend in court records, to “collect additional sample policies” beyond what the Pennsylvania School Boards Association had available. Those samples concerned curriculum, textbook adoption and library resources.

Emails between Aiken and Samek later became the subject of a public records dispute between the district and Democracy Forward, a progressive policy research organization based in Washington, D.C.

The district initially denied a Right-to-Know Law request from Democracy Forward, prompting an appeal. Stock and Leader ultimately provided heavily redacted versions of the emails to the Office of Open Records with a request that the appeal be dismissed.

Those emails showed some discussion between the two men, but Samek's policy recommendations themselves were redacted — making it impossible to compare Central York's final policies with those propagated by the ILC. In explaining the redactions, Stock and Leader cited attorney-client privilege.

Affidavits from Aiken and Samek, included with those records, show that Aiken sought to become Samek's client.

Perceived lack of transparency: The situation has riled some community members, who've taken to social media — and to recent school board meetings — to criticize a perceived lack of transparency by Aiken and the district.

Marie Damiano, a former school board member who spoke at Monday night's meeting, said she is “absolutely confused” how Aiken can claim he doesn’t have a formal relationship with the law center when the affidavit says otherwise. She also questioned how they can claim attorney-client privilege “if there is no formal relationship.”

“These actions demonstrate a disturbing disregard for honesty and transparency in an extreme agenda and self-preservation,” Damiano said.

This comes behind another controversy where the students and residents found out the district quietly removed “Push” by Sapphire and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas in January. The books were challenged, along with “Sold” by Patricia McCormick, by school board candidate Faith Casale. The three books went through a review process, but only “Sold” remained on the shelves.

The school board reversed that when they voted in a new library resource policy. The policy creates several categories for books in the district’s library system based on readers’ ages. Parents will be able to restrict their children’s access to specified age-based categories and request that books be categorized based on content.

This year's controversy followed a similar one in 2021, when a ban on various resources that primarily targeted works by creators of color was first reported by The York Dispatch and drew international media attention.

Upcoming election: In all, nine candidates are set to compete for five school board seats in the November election. Amelia McMillan, Eric Oliver, Michael Stewart and Benjamin Walker have explicitly run against the book ban.

Wendy Crane, the incumbent Republican who is seeking reelection, also spoke out against book bans.

Faith Casale, who submitted the challenges that resulted in the removal of "Push" and "A Court of Mist and Fury," is running on the Republican ticket. The rest of the GOP ticket, whose candidates have publicly avoided addressing the issue of book bans, includes Doug Bolinger, Jennifer Hartman and CJ Weigle.

Bolinger's status as an official candidate is somewhat unclear, however. Citizens for Excellence in Education, the political organization that originally backed his campaign, recently posted a photo on social media promoting its candidates that excluded Bolinger. Messages left seeking clarification of whether Bolinger would still appear on November's ballot were not returned as of Wednesday afternoon.

