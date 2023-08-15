Local Methodists feel the pain, confusion of a 'forced divorce' over LGBTQ+ issues

For Kristine Cousler, her congregation's departure from the United Methodist Church felt like a “forced divorce.”

“My life changed,” she said, “because of someone else’s decision.”

Like hundreds of Methodists across York County — and many thousands nationwide — Cousler was forced to make a deeply personal choice about where she goes from here. She ultimately chose to join a nearby Lutheran church.

The shakeup among United Methodist Church congregations came down to a schism over theology and the role of LGBTQ+ people in the nation’s second-largest Protestant denomination.

The Rev. David Stough, of Bethlehem Life Church, said it was a hard process for everyone. The Dallastown congregation — where Cousler used to worship — voted to disaffiliate from the UMC, blanking out the familiar red flame and cross from its sign along East Main Street.

“The divide became so much that we needed to give each other space,” he said.

Church law forbids the marriage or ordination of “self-avowed, practicing homosexuals,” but, starting in 2019, many conservatives have chosen to leave amid growing defiance of those bans in many U.S. churches and conferences.

Many of the departing congregations are joining the Global Methodist Church, a denomination created last year by conservatives breaking from the UMC, while others are going independent or joining different denominations.

Some 6,225 congregations have received approval to disaffiliate since 2019, according to an unofficial tally by United Methodist News Service, which has been tracking votes by annual conferences. That figure is 4,218 for this year alone, it reported.

According to Liz Lennox, communications coordinator for the UMC's Susquehanna conference, which includes York County, some 141 churches of the 800 total have departed.

“Within our jurisdiction, Western Pennsylvania had significantly more [churches leave]," she said, "but other than that we haven’t seen these sorts of numbers in the other conferences.”

As disruptive as the disaffiliation trend has been, Lennox noted that Pennsylvania has seen fewer churches leave than conferences in the southern United States have.

The sudden departures have left many parishioners hurt and confused.

“It was a very painful process to go through for sure,” said Nicholas Curry, who said the controversy within the UMC has resulted in the severing of relationships among friends and church community members.

The reasons for the disaffiliations can be complicated.

Lifelong Methodists Cousler and Curry felt their churches were excluding people because of their stance on LGBTQ+ people.

The church’s official stance, which has been debated internally for years, is that there are no LGBTQ+ clergy and that pastors cannot officiate a same-sex marriage, Lennox said.

“A lot of things came to a head,” she said, adding that provisions were put in place that would allow churches to leave the UMC if they disagreed with the Book of Discipline’s stance.

There was supposed to be another vote following an initial 2019 vote on the matter, but the second vote was delayed because of the COVID pandemic. The next conference where the matter may be revisited is set for 2024.

“This has been a really challenging time for everyone,” Lennox said, adding that people are grieving as they try to move forward.

For Emily Buonocore, pastor at Dover Bethany Global Methodist Church, the disaffiliation came because so many American churches weren't following the Book of Discipline, a text first published in 1784 that outlines the law and doctrine of the Methodist church.

“Our Book of Discipline was based off of scripture," she said. "However, a lot of our American bishops and lead elders were disregarding the Book of Discipline.”

Buonocore said she's heard talk from some congregations that there are other ways to find God.

“We couldn’t stand for that,” she said, explaining that her church joined the Global Methodist Church, a more conservative church organization.

From Buonocore's point of view, the doctrine set forth in scripture and the Book of Discipline can't be changed.

“It will trickle down to other issues,” she said. “A lot of people will say it’s the whole homosexuality issue.”

To leave, Buonocore said, her church had to pay about $140,000 in order to keep its building and other assets, which the UMC previously owned.

That's one of the key stipulations in place for disaffiliating churches: They must pay clear the books for the church’s facilities and financial assets.

Bethlehem Life Church's disaffiliation left Cousler confused because, from her point of view, nothing had substantively changed.

Remember: the UMC hasn't formally taken a second vote on its policies toward LGBTQ+ people.

“We are making these huge shifts, and costly shifts at that, over possibilities and assumptions,” Cousler said.

Stough said the church has agreed on how it would treat LGBTQ+ people for a long time, but only recently did some church leaders begin to interpret Bible passages differently — or deem those passages entirely irrelevant.

“So that's a big difference than having an honest discussion about what God is trying to say through the Bible versus we’re going to ignore those parts of the Bible because we don’t need them anymore,” Stough said.

The disaffiliation vote, he said, boiled down to what the local church leaders were going to abide by and not abide by.

To leave, his church had to pay a little over $200,000, along with what the church was required to pay for the next two years as UMC members. Bethlehem isn’t joining the Global Methodist Church right now, Stough said. There was a lot of change recently and the congregation is regrouping while going through a revisioning process.

“We realize life is messy," he said, "and we realize we’re all trying to walk to Jesus together.”

For people like Cousler and Curry, disaffiliation has left them feeling homeless in a sense.

“There are people that I thought were family,” Cousler said, remembering the years she spent attending church services and Bible studies and serving meals during the Christmas season.

After the vote, she struggled to find the words to tell her 9-year-old son.

For him, she said, it was simple: Let's find a new church.

Curry and his family left Aldersgate Church in January after the Spring Garden Township congregation's disaffiliation vote. After spending time as the official praise band leader, Curry knew he couldn’t continue.

“I can’t be on the stage as a worship leader leading a church that doesn’t embrace people I care about,” he said.

In a written response to questions, an Aldersgate spokesperson said the church “went through a significant period of discernment before disaffiliation from the United Methodist Church and is now fully focused on our vision to help all people to know Jesus, live Jesus, and share Jesus.”

Curry said church members had a variety of reasons to disaffiliate, and not all of them were related to the LGBTQ+ issue. Several expressed a desire for greater financial flexibility and more control over the appointing of the next pastor.

Those reasons rang a bit hollow for Curry, however.

“My point was you can claim it’s whatever you want to," he said, "but the LGBTQ+ community will know that this is a decision primarily on a disagreement over human sexuality.”

Curry’s family is feeling a lot of hurt because they thought that church was welcoming, even with the “don’t ask don’t tell” attitude.

When they left Aldersgate, the family didn’t know which churches were “safe.” Curry said there’s no guarantee there won’t be more upheaval when it comes up again.

“A lot of us are hesitant to join a church in this area," he said. "We don’t know for sure where they might land post-conference 2024.”

Curry realized some pastors cannot be open and welcoming because it could come at a risk, depending on where their church stands.

“I am fortunate because I am white, and a male, and straight and cis,” he said. “I risk absolutely nothing being loud, open about how I feel.”

For now, Curry said his family is attending the church of another denomination. He's also started his own informal group, Transforming Love Alliance, of like-minded Methodists. The group doesn’t have enough resources to start a church, but they meet once a month. It's open to all ages, races, identities, cultural backgrounds and ability levels.

Lennox said the UMC is looking to create a program to help people find new churches in the wake of disaffiliations. To find more information, Methodists can go to https://www.wpaumc.org/lighthouse-congregations.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.