South Western officially adopts new bathroom policy

With a few weeks left to go before the start of the new school year, South Western school officials passed a bathroom policy that offers students five different options for the facilities they use.

The school board unanimously approved a policy Wednesday night that would split the current gendered options into five: male and female facilities based on sex assigned at birth, male and female facilities based on gender identity, and single-user, gender-neutral facilities.

Before it passed, Superintendent Jay Burkhart explained that bathrooms near the libraries in the middle and the high school will be designated as "gender identity bathrooms" via new signage.

All other bathrooms will based on students' sex assigned at birth.

The district also plans to install private changing areas in the locker rooms, Burkhart said. Starting this school year, students will be expected to arrive at school dressed appropriately for gym class. Changing areas will be provided if the students need to change for another event.

Burkhart added that, if any parent or guardian doesn’t want their children in the gender-identity bathrooms, they should provide a note to the building principal, who will then advise the students what facilities they cannot use.

“Students will not be permitted to use different bathrooms on different days, changing identity,” the superintendent said

Compromise: South Western's monthslong debate over bathrooms began after a few parents and one board member raised concerns over LGBTQ+ students. The five-bathroom policy was seen as a compromise that Burkhart said would protect all students' rights.

Burkhart said the district would send information home to parents outlining the new policies prior to the district's Aug. 22 start of the school year.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Before the board voted, two board members spoke on the policy.

Board member Amanda Weaver said that whether someone agrees or disagrees with how the policy is written, at some point the children won’t be living in their parents’ homes. They will inevitably encounter transgender people, she said.

With that in mind, Weaver said she'd prefer her own four children to have conversations about gender in a safe environment so they have to the tools to maturely handle any situation they're faced with.

“[My wish is] that they’re not scared,” she said. “They don’t have to agree with it or disagree with it.”

Weaver said the policy South Western ultimately arrived at isn't perfect, but "there's no perfect anywhere."

'Odd man out': Board member Matt Gelazela, who brought this matter up along with residents, said he was the “odd man out” on this policy.

Gelazela was in favor of a more restrictive policy, similar to what Red Lion passed in June, where students must use facilities based on sex assigned at birth or a gender-neutral option. Red Lion students and parents have noted that the policy forces some students to race across the school to use the gender-neutral option.

“By enacting this policy," Gelazela said Wednesday night, "we’re telling all of our students in our school they can decide if they are male or female.”

In extensive comments that included a discussion of communism, Gelazela insisted that he needed to protect female students. His remarks echoed transphobic rhetoric that has driven hundreds of policies that have been proposed nationwide — and in Pennsylvania — this year restricting the rights of transgender people, and LGBTQ+ advocates say they’ve seen a record number of such measures in statehouses.

In June, the U.S. Supreme Court on Friday declined to review a first-of-its-kind ruling from a federal appeals court that found people with gender dysphoria are entitled to the protections of the Americans With Disabilities Act.

Burkhart responded to Gelazela, informing him the administration was aware of the few instances when students did not use the bathroom that aligned with the district's policies. Those students were disciplined, he said, and students would face disciplinary action if they didn't adhere to the latest policy.

Showers: The superintendent also told the board that a decision was made not to allow showers to be accessible during the day. The only exception is swim class, where showers are a requirement. The students will shower with their swimsuits on.

He explained the schools had already phased out most of the shower usage prior to consideration of the new bathroom policy.

After school, the single-user showers will be accessible in the locker rooms, he said. Principals and coaches will work together to figure out a way for teams to shower while ensuring privacy.

Details: This policy would not affect elementary schools. The superintendent said if there is a need for private bathrooms, that would require a conversation with the parents.

The last change to the policy allowed parents and guardians to submit a written request annually to the principal if they want their children “restricted from the use of specific facilities in the building.” The family would be informed if the child uses those specific facilities, Burkhart said.

In June, Red Lion adopted three new policies. One requires students to use facilities based on sex assigned at birth or a gender-neutral option. Another determines how pronouns and names can be used. The final policy determined what sports teams students can play on.

West York also passed a resolution that allows female athletes to not compete against transgender students.

South Western's next meeting is 7 p.m. Aug. 23 at 225 Bowman Road, in Penn Township. The meeting can be attended in person or watched online through the district’s YouTube channel.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.