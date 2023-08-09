In latest controversy, Red Lion refuses school teacher leave to serve statewide post

A Red Lion Area math teacher elected as treasurer for the state educators' union faces an unlikely hurdle: Her own school district.

Rachael West, a teacher for some two decades, said she ran for the Pennsylvania State Education Association office on the encouragement of several colleagues, thinking it would be a way for her to solve problems for her friends and colleagues.

"I thought I would have a place where I could maybe help make some changes that many of my friends and colleagues have been discussing," West said, adding that her status as a woman of color also offered a different perspective.

West would have to step away from her teaching position for the position, which has a two-year term because it's a full-time job. She said it would be a disservice to her students for her to attempt to do both at the same time. According to West, the district was informed about her candidacy in March.

Nonetheless, three days after she won the PSEA election, the district denied West's request for leave.

Red Lion school officials didn't respond to requests for comment, nor did they give PSEA an explanation.

PSEA officials said it's unusual for a school district to deny an elected union official leave. The last time it happened was in 1998. Even in cases where districts were reluctant to let go of a staff member, the PSEA typically negotiated terms to ease the transition.

Lauri Lebo, a PSEA spokesperson, remains optimistic that Red Lion will engage in such talks.

“Conversations are going to be had," she said, "and hopefully this will all lead to a positive outcome.”

West, who currently serves as treasurer for the PSEA's southern region, would take on the statewide responsibility Sept. 1, a few weeks after Red Lion students return to class on Aug. 21.

She wouldn’t be the first person in the county to be elected to a statewide position with the organization. Jim Testerman, from Central York, served as president from 2007 to 2011 with little fanfare.

Lebo said this wouldn’t cost the district anything. PSEA would pay for West’s salary and benefits while she was performing her duties. Red Lion would have to find a teacher to replace her for that time, which should be a smaller salary because the chances are the teacher won’t have the same experience level.

“This is a positive thing for the district and something to celebrate,” she said. “It should not be hard to work out.”

Some 60 union members rallied at Red Lion's Aug. 3 school board meeting in support of West.

“We are all incredibly proud of Rachael and all she accomplished in Red Lion,” Red Lion Area Education Association President Jennifer Wireman told the board.

She said this is a “valuable opportunity” for the local teacher union and would reflect positively on the district, its students and parents.

“Why are you standing in the way?” Wireman asked.

Ellen Connelly, a parent of a recent Red Lion graduate who also teaches in the Dallastown Area School District, asked the board to reconsider, noting that West would be able to “champion issues” such as teacher shortages before a statewide body.

At this time, West’s options are limited. She could resign from her district to take the position, but then would have to look for a new job with another district if she sought a second term with the union. West said she's consider those options, but they aren’t ideal.

West said the PSEA is helping her research next steps. Meanwhile, she is still hoping Red Lion will decide to negotiate.

“The best solution is for Red Lion to negotiate with us,” West said. “Anything else is going to be blazing new trails and far less from ideal.”

Red Lion school officials faced a number of controversies in recent months.

In June, the school board angered many parents — and drew allegations of discrimination by civil rights groups — over policies restricting its LGBTQ students, including which locker rooms they use, which sports teams they can join and what pronouns they use in school.

The district is in the middle of a lawsuit with a mother who blames district officials and bullies for her son's death. Zachary Kirchner, 15, took his like on April 20, 2021.

Kirchner's mother, Hope Amspacher, said her son faced months of bullying due to his sexual orientation. The lawsuit said the bullying was reported to school officials, but nothing was done.

The district also drew scrutiny from York Township residents when the former Red Lion Country Club property, which the district owns, was listed for sale. On Tuesday night, township officials voted against a rezoning request as part of a development proposal.

The next board meeting is Aug. 17. It can be attended in person or watched via Zoom. The link can be found on the district’s website.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.