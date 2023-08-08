South Western to deliver final vote on bathroom policy

South Western School District officials will meet Wednesday night to vote again on a complicated bathroom policy a few weeks before students return on Aug. 22.

If approved, the bathroom policy would split the current gendered options into five: male and female facilities based on sex assigned at birth, male and female facilities based on gender identity and single-user, gender-neutral facilities.

Board members have been working on the policy for months after a few residents and board member Matt Gelazela, who pushed for more restrictive policies similar to what Red Lion Area School board approved in June, repeatedly brought the topic up at meetings.

The board voted at the end of June to tentatively adopt the policy. However, the final passage wouldn't come until August's meeting.

“I will acknowledge that this policy is a compromise," Gelazela said at the time. "I’m happy to say [it] does represent parent interests in their children.”

Superintendent Jay Burkhart told the board that a decision was made not to allow showers to be accessible during the day. The only exception is swim class, where showers are a requirement. The students will shower with their swimsuits on.

He explained the schools had already phased out most of the shower usage.

After school, the single-user showers will be accessible in the locker rooms. Principals and coaches will work together to figure out a way for teams to shower while ensuring privacy, Burkhart said.

This policy would not affect the elementary schools. The superintendent said if there is a need for private bathrooms, that would require a conversation with the parents.

The last change to the policy allowed parents and guardians to submit a written request annually to the principal if they want their children “restricted from the use of specific facilities in the building.” The family will be informed if the child uses those specific facilities.

In June, Red Lion adopted three new policies. One requires students to use facilities based on sex assigned at birth or a gender-neutral option. Another determines how pronouns and names can be used. The final policy determined what sports teams students can play on.

West York also passed a resolution that allows female athletes to not compete against transgender students.

The board meets at 7 p.m. Wednesday night at 225 Bowman Road, Hanover. It can be attended in person or watched online through the district’s YouTube channel.

