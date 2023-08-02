Unhoused in York: A community mourns one of its own—and so many others who simply vanish

EDITOR'S NOTE: In 2022, reporter Meredith Willse and photographer Daniella Heminghaus spent six months following several unhoused people in York City and the surrounding areas. They documented the lives and experiences of these individuals as way of showing the challenges they face every day. Willse and Heminghaus continued following Ernie, Jayme and Vinnie's lives since the initial series of articles ran last December. The York Dispatch will be publishing updates to their respective stories this week.

When a Coffee Spot regular suddenly stops showing up — as Ernie Simmons did last November — their absence leaves the community with a lot of questions.

Did they move on to another part of the country? Did they run into trouble on the streets? Worse — are they dead?

Volunteers like Amy and Jim Dietz have grown accustomed to that uncertainty.

“People come and go,” Jim Dietz said. “They are searching for something.”

“I think it’s the hardest thing we do,” Amy Dietz added.

According to the volunteers who assist York County's unhoused population, using Union Lutheran Church as a base of operations, the ultimate fate of those who stop coming for coffee or camaraderie is seldom known. They leave behind fond memories, incomplete paperwork and, sometimes, piles of mail that will never be retrieved.

"It happens more than you know," said Louise Keiter, another volunteer. "Quire a few [mailboxes] back there with stacks of mail — 40 pieces."

The final chapter of Ernie's story, however, is known.

The York Dispatch followed Ernie Simmons for several months before he disappeared. He stopped responding to phone calls and text messages and, for a while, no one at the Coffee Spot knew where he'd gone, either.

But word ultimately spread through the community.

Simmons had struggled with a host of health conditions, exacerbated by three decades spent imprisoned for a crime he didn't commit. They included issues with his heart and kidneys, as well as a broken hip that landed him in the hospital.

Last fall, he broke his hip for the second time.

“That was the one that got him down,” his friend Barbara Abel said.

Simmons was desperate to return home and, after two weeks in the hospital, medical authorities discharged him. Simmons moved in with Abel about a week before he died on Nov. 9.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Abel, who declined to speak again about her loss, told the Dispatch in a previous interview that Simmons struggled with what had happened to him early in life but had come to a kind of peace about it all.

Simmons was “always trying to look out for the best part of life,” Abel said. "He finally knew what love really was."

At Coffee Spot, Simmons is still remembered fondly by those he left behind.

"He was a positive impact on everybody he interacted with," Amy Dietz said.

In 1992, the son of 80-year-old Anna Knaze found her brutally murdered — with a severed spine — in her home in Johnstown, Cambria County. Her purse was the only item missing from the house, according to investigators.

Neighbors reported that a Black man had claimed that his car broke down nearby and that Knaze invited him into her home, according to newspaper reports from the time. Those tips eventually led police to Simmons, who was reportedly in Johnstown visiting his girlfriend at the time. Several people identified him from a lineup and, at trial, Simmons was convicted and sentenced to death.

Simmons always insisted upon his innocence. With the help of journalists and attorneys, he was eventually released from prison after hair simples failed to match Simmons' DNA and one of the prosecution's star witnesses later admitted lying in court.

At the Coffee Spot, Simmons had become something of an elder statesman, a warm and friendly presence who took a genuine interest in the younger people around him. The injustice he faced in his life didn't sour his disposition, the volunteers said.

In November, Coffee Spot volunteers learned from the Rev. Joel Folkemer that Simmons had died. As sad as they were, neither Amy nor Jim Dietz was surprised, given his health conditions.

The routine losses they experience there underline the importance of the work — and the challenges unhoused people face.

"If we have any compassion at all," Amy Dietz said, "we have to help those that don't have."

Simmons' death hit hard because of the relationship the couple had built with him. In addition to being a regular at the outpost for the unhoused population, Simmons attended church services with them.

“We make a lot of friends here,” Jim Dietz said.

But many other regulars have disappeared, as Simmons did last fall.

“Not everybody has the luxury of knowing what happens to their friends,” Amy Dietz said. “And not everybody has the luxury of even controlling what that end might be.”

When their unsheltered friends do disappear, they try to find out what happened by asking other unsheltered friends to see if they have heard anything.

“You have to make happy endings,” Amy Dietz said, explaining that finding meaning is an important piece of continuing to volunteer.

Robin Shearer, executive director of the nonprofit Friends and Neighbors of Pennsylvania, said this region's unhoused population moves around a lot.

Shearer said that's why the community is vulnerable to human trafficking. When someone becomes unsheltered, she said, they "become invisible."

“They can disappear easily,” she said.

Although some individuals meet tragic ends, Shearer also knows from experience that's not always the case. One example: A local who used services for a while in York City disappeared and suddenly reappeared in Hanover.

Keiter said she does her best to imagine a happy ending when the people she's grown close to vanish.

"Maybe they found a place and forgot to come back to tell us," she said. "If you think the worst, that's not good for you."

