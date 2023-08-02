Red Lion teacher elected as PSEA's new treasurer

Red Lion is celebrating one of its teachers' election as treasurer of the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the union that represents active and retired educators statewide.

Secondary math teacher Rachael West will begin her new position Sept. 1 along with two other statewide elected officers. This isn’t her first time as a treasurer; she was elected in 2019 to be treasurer for PSEA Southern Region.

“Rachael’s election will help raise the profile on issues that can really help Red Lion and other school districts just like ours,” said Jennifer Wireman, president of the Red Lion Education Association.

Wireman said West can use her position to advocate for issues impacting her school district such as funding and staff shortages.

West previously served as a building representative, grievance chair and president of the Red Lion Area Education Association. She is also a member of the PSEA Ethnic Minority Caucus and a few other PSEA boards.

