Who is the Independence Law Center, the group pushing school book bans and anti-LGBTQ+ policies?

On the heels of its latest book ban, the Central York School District finds itself caught in a new controversy.

In the midst of a tumultuous year, Superintendent Peter Aiken emailed a lawyer who works for the Independence Law Center, or ILC, a Harrisburg-based law firm whose promotional material heralds its work “to preserve religious liberty.”

The center has grown increasingly influential in recent years, advising school officials on a host of policies that were decried by civil rights and free speech advocates.

Earlier this year, the Red Lion Area School Board passed a raft of ILC-backed policies concerning transgender bathroom usage, athletics and the use of pronouns. The ILC was also retained by the Hempfield School Board in Lancaster County when that district considered similar policies.

These local policies reflect a larger nationwide fight over book bans and LGBTQ+ rights that has played out in the schools. A recent survey by the anti-censorship group PEN America found a 28% increase in school book bans during the first half of the 2022-23 school year compared to the previous year. In June, a literal fight broke out outside a California school board meeting over LGBTQ+ curriculum.

For the past few months, Central York has been under fire by students who were angry when they learned that two books, “Push” by Sapphire and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas, had been banned from their high school library, less than two years after students fought against a book ban that made national news. The books were recently returned after the board passed a library resource materials policy.

Aiken didn’t respond to a request for comment about the emails, but Central spokesperson Nicole Montgomery did on his behalf. She said Aiken contacted Jeremy Samek, who works as ILC's senior counsel, to “collect additional sample policies” beyond what the Pennsylvania School Boards Association had available. The material included proposals concerning curriculum, textbook adoption and library resources.

Montgomery said Aiken had no intention to of hiring ILC, nor did he or the board officially engage the firm's services.

That differs from what Democracy Forward, a progressive policy research organization based in Washington, D.C., found after filing a Right-to-Know Law request with the district for any written communication between the district and the Independence Law Center.

Initially the documents were not released. Democracy Forward appealed, but later withdrew the appeal at the district's request in a letter to the Office of Open Records. Central York School District's law firm, Stock and Leader, ultimately released redacted versions of the emails along with affidavits from Aiken and Samek as part of its argument that the materials fell under attorney-client privilege.

Aiken's affidavit reads that he “sought to become a client” of Samek’s to get advice on certain policies with Democracy Forward.

According to those documents, Aiken requested advice from Samek, his childhood friend, via text communication. The pair exchanged three emails between October 2022 and January 2023 about the policies. Much of the text from those emails was redacted by the district, but they show that the pair planned a lunch at the 83 Diner in Conewago Township.

In the emails, Aiken also told Samek he appreciated Samek's work and wrote that it was "interesting to see the court cases." No further details on those cases were available in the unredacted portions of those emails.

Samek's own affidavit argued that "the records I created are not public records under the RTKL and include my legal opinion and legal advise." The affidavit argues that they were covered under attorney-client privilege — despite the district's claims that ILC's services were never retained.

According to the affidavits, one text apparently included a request by Aiken for Samek's assistance. Aiken's affidavit said that text "no longer exists." Samek's does not say what happened to the text.

The documents released by the school district leave out any ILC policy recommendations. That makes it impossible to compare Central York's final adopted policies with what may have come from the Harrisburg-based law firm.

“PSBA directs members to include their internal experts and to consult with their school solicitor in the review and update of board policies to ensure their policies are compliant with law and reflect their local needs and operations,” said Megan Orehek, senior director of marketing and communications for PSBA.

She added that if PSBA doesn’t have a specific policy guide and courts continue to rule on students’ rights and school districts' obligations, “it is critically important that local school leaders consult closely with their solicitor when drafting policies.”

What is the Independence Law Center?

The Independence Law Center is a public-interest law firm that claims to defend “human life at all stages” and religious freedoms. The law firm says it is "affiliated" with the Pennsylvania Family Institute, a nonprofit that represents families with a “three-fold strategy of impact.” More recently, its website was updated to describe itself as only being "affiliated" with the institute.

Regardless of the extent of that affiliation, ILC recommends policies to school districts and state lawmakers, pushing what it describes as a “steady, common sense voice for life, for marriage and religious liberty” through the media and relationships with parents and school officials.

Tesla Taliaferro, founder of the local LGBTQ+ advocacy group the Rainbow Rose Center, said the ILC's language concerning “the sanctity of life, marriage and family” bear the hallmarks of right-wing, Christian conservatism.

“Which we all know are the catcalls for restrictions of women’s rights, restrictions of LGBTQIA+ rights and the promotion of a theocracy,” he said.

The restriction of LGBTQ+ rights has been a local battle of late, with the South Western School Board scheduled to deliver its final vote in August on whether the district should allow five bathroom options — two for genders assigned at birth, two for gender identities and one gender-neutral — rather than just two.

The Red Lion Area School Board, with the help of the Independence Law Center, passed policies June 1 determining which bathrooms, sports teams and pronouns students can have access to.

School district officials did not respond to requests for comment.

Samek, however, did.

“The written policies reiterate the practice Red Lion [school district] has had in place for decades, separating multi-user privacy facilities and athletic teams on the basis of sex,” he wrote, responding to questions from the Dispatch.

Samek added that the district sought out ILC for legal advice.

He said that separation based on sex, while usually impermissible, creates opportunities in sports for women and is allowed in locker rooms and bathrooms.

“Separation based on classes other than sex is not permitted, so by way of example, females of every race, religion, gender identity, orientation, national origin, etc. are all welcome in the female locker rooms and to play on female athletic teams,” he said.

That aligns with the law firm’s views back in 2017 when it helped a student sue the Boyertown Area School District, claiming the district’s bathroom and locker room policy violated his privacy by allowing transgender students into the locker room. The court sided with the district's policy, following a western Pennsylvania court that ruled public schools can’t require students to use bathrooms based on their gender assigned at birth.

American Civil Liberties Union Deputy Legal Director Sara Rose said Red Lion’s policies aren’t the most restrictive on a national level.

“But from a Pennsylvania perspective, they are definitely some of the more restrictive policies we have seen,” Rose said.

Kristina Moon, senior staff attorney at the Education Law Center, said the policies are consistent with what the ELC has seen elsewhere and called these policies “particularly harmful.” Moon explained they are “comprehensive, exclusionary policies” that require a birth certificate to prove a student’s sex, which goes against state enrollment laws.

Rose noted there have been a smattering of districts adopting restrictive policies, but it’s not the norm for Pennsylvania school districts. Red Lion is the “outlier in that sense,” she said.

And the Independence Law Center hasn’t interacted with just those two school districts.

Philly Burbs reported that the USA Today Network filed numerous open records requests and asked more than 30 districts if they had contact with the firm or the PA Family Institute. The requests revealed the law firm worked with multiple school districts across the state, including Eastern Lancaster County, Pennridge, South Side, Penncrest and Central Bucks.

Taliaferro was not surprised when he learned that Red Lion school officials had sought out the center, which has been offering various districts free services across the state to “protect the children.”

“But we truly know that it’s not about protecting the children themselves,” Taliaferro said, explaining that he heard about the law firm as other school districts, such as Hempfield Area, made news.

In the Hempfield School District, the board met with the firm back in 2021 to help develop policies and then hired the firm, which helped draft a policy that banned transgender athletes. That policy is very similar to the policy Red Lion passed on June 1.

The ACLU wrote a letter to Hempfield, just as it did to Red Lion when Red Lion passed its emergency directive concerning the use of bathrooms by transgender students, asking Hempfield to reconsider implementing a discriminatory policy.

A year later, Philly Burbs reported the firm helped a Bucks County school district draft several policies, including a policy banning pride flags.

The law firm resurfaced when Central Bucks created a library book policy that potentially bans LGBTQ+ books. Two books, “Gender Queer” and “This Book is Gay,” which have been banned in many districts across the nation, were banned in May.

What happens next?

Moon, the staff attorney for the Education Law Center, said her organization is aware that the Independence Law Center has given legal advice and drafted policies for many districts across the states. She noted there has been a negative impact from that, particularly to LGBTQ+ students.

She said the ILC has been involved with several other school districts that have adopted restrictive policies.

Rose, the American Civil Liberties Union's deputy legal director, said she personally hasn’t dealt with the ILC but has heard about them anecdotally.

While there is no legal problem with using the Independence Law Center, Rose said, the ACLU would argue that the group didn’t offer good advice.

“The school board should be getting their legal advice from lawyers who are experts in education law,” Moon said.

She added that the ILC injects politics into schools to discriminate against students.

In 2022, the ACLU filed a complaint with the U.S. Department of Education's Civil Rights Division on behalf of seven Central Bucks students who claimed the LGBTQ+ students were facing discrimination. That complaint is still pending.

Rose said the ACLU was clear when it wrote the letter to the Red Lion board back in December: The bathroom restrictions violate the law. She said the policy does say there could be more single-user bathrooms included in the buildings, which she thinks is a great option for all, but not until the school is renovated.

It also doesn’t solve the current issue, she said. That is “for trans students to use a bathroom that they are not comfortable using.”

The sports bans also violate the law, she said, but the law is newer and still in flux. She said several district courts are upholding decisions that the ban violates students’ rights under Title IX.

The pronoun policy, however, is new as well.

In December, the Pennsylvania Human Relations Commission asked a state panel to update the state’s anti-discrimination regulations. That came the same day Congress passed a bill that protected same-sex and interracial marriages. The panel, the Independent Regulatory Review Commission, oversees various state regulations. The commission signed off on the definitions that concern the types of employment, housing, education and public accommodations discrimination complaints that can be brought before the state Human Relations Commission.

Under the state’s Human Relations Act, the Human Relations Commission defines sexual discrimination as discrimination “based on sexual orientation, transgender identity, gender transition, gender identity and gender expression.”

The commission’s guidance added: “Pennsylvania courts have consistently held that the PHRA is to be interpreted consistently with federal anti-discrimination law.”

That means, Rose said, that the question could already be answered under state and federal law.

She added that, as far as she knows, when parents challenge pronoun policies, such as school districts not using their child's correct pronouns, the courts tend to not side with them.

Rose said there was no legal requirement for Red Lion to adopt such a policy, but it is not a “good policy.” It’s not supportive of student choices’ and it “can be dangerous for schools to reveal that information.”

“These policies are much, much more extreme than Central Bucks,” she said, explaining that the Central Bucks policies were a harassment problem but Red Lion's policy took it a step further. “Here, I mean, they don’t have a bathroom.”

At Central York, the issue has come up at several recent board meetings.

In July, former board member Marie Damiano requested the unredacted emails, arguing that withholding them makes it look like something's amiss.

"None of this, in my opinion, is consistent with Panther values," she said.

You can read the Central York emails below:

