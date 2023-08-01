Jayme finally has a home of his own, but his struggles aren't over

EDITOR'S NOTE: In 2022, reporter Meredith Willse and photographer Daniella Heminghaus spent six months following several unhoused people in York City and the surrounding areas. They documented the lives and experiences of these individuals as way of showing the challenges they face every day. Willse and Heminghaus continued following Ernie, Jayme and Vinnie's lives since the initial series of articles ran last December. The York Dispatch will be publishing updates to their respective stories this week.

Jayme Brown used to settle down for the night in a tent by an old, abandoned building in York City and listen to the echo of gunshots as he fell asleep.

A lot has changed in recent months.

He started working for Union Lutheran Church, which helped him clear a hurdle — a documented employment history — that allowed him to secure housing a short walk from where he used to lay his head.

Of course, not everything has changed.

In his new home, he still sometimes falls asleep to the sound of gun shots, and it feels like his neighbors are louder than his old days living on the streets.

"This is safer," he said, with a note of sarcasm.

"This is mine," he added, meaning his apartment. "But that" — referring to his old tent — "was mine mine."

MORE:Unhoused in York: For Vinnie, now a year older, 'the struggle is definitely real'

MORE:In the wake of I-95 bridge collapse, how do York County's bridges fare?

MORE:Low-income families can seek water utility assistance through a newly reopened program

Brown's experiences illustrate many of the challenges unhoused people face as they work to find homes of their own, as well as the issues having a home won't necessarily solve.

Kelly Blechertas, program coordinator for the York County Coalition on Homelessness, said landlords want to see proof of income that is three times the rent.

“That’s high,” Blechertas said. “And it’s not just people experiencing homelessness who are having trouble proving they have that level of income.”

Broader struggles: Across the region, competition for the available housing stock is high.

“Right now, it’s incredibly hard,” said Robin Shearer, executive director of the nonprofit Friends and Neighbors of Pennsylvania.

Even those who are financially secure are having trouble finding stable, affordable housing. If someone qualifies for a $165,000 mortgage — no small feat — Shearer said they'll still have trouble closing on a property. Meanwhile, her organization has seen an uptick in evictions, with new families joining the ranks of the unhoused.

Miguel Soto, the housing eviction counselor for York City's Human Relations Commission, said people can also struggle if the landlords run a background check, which will also bring up their rental history. He dealt with this personally within the past year. Soto struggled to pay rent during the early part of the pandemic, which shows on his check. That can be a deterrent to landlords, as can not having a registered address for a while.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Catch-22: But there's also the problem that jobs and housing go hand in hand, Saymara Tabales, the city's administrative intake support specialist, said. Employment requires one to have housing, but to have housing, employment is needed.

Brown went to a program to help cover his rent. He has to cover some utilities for now. He is looking to get a second job to help cover his finances while he volunteers at the Coffee Spot, which he says needs help as one of the local programs that assist the unsheltered.

“You guys don’t have a whole lot here for the homeless,” he said, standing in his bedroom with the air conditioning rattling away in the window. Brown said the unsheltered population needs attention to help solve their problems, whether that's health issues or getting a job. He added there aren’t many programs to help those who are fighting to not go back, as well.

Brown says his struggle isn’t over.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Having a home, of course, is only one piece of what it means to have a life.

For one, his apartment is a fairly spartan one: He sleeps on an inflatable mattress in the living room with a plastic folding table for a nightstand — where he keeps toiletries and snacks. The bedroom is a storage area.

A large sheet of fabric bisects the space in order to keep the cold from his window-mounted air conditioner, grinding away against the heat that — on this particular day — reached the low 90s.

Brown has virtually no furniture for the kitchen, only appliances and a plastic bag slung on a fire extinguisher — his impromptu trash can.

Looking to the future: And there's the question of what comes next.

With employment, housing and health — Brown is HIV-positive — more or less secured, he now has the time and energy to think about the future. In high school, he said, he excelled in his English classes, leading him to consider a potential career as a teacher.

Brown's recruited Union's pastor, the Rev. Joel Folkemer, to help him figure out a way to go to college for the requisite education to make that dream a possibility.

But he's also considering relocating to Florida to live with friends, a way to make the everyday cost of living more affordable.

He still feels the sting of a troubled past, including an abusive childhood, even as he looks toward the future. And, yet, he's trying to leverage those experiences toward something more positive.

“I don’t regret a single thing that’s ever happened to me, if I’m being completely honest,” he said.

Concern for others: Brown worries about the younger unsheltered population.

Some of his friends and acquaintances are, much like himself, getting out of bad situations with their parents. They may not know how to survive or deal with hardships, he said.

Because Brown already lived in an apartment, he knows how to pay his bills. He’s done it before. But he sees many who don't have the same experiences. The impulse to spend any cash they get, he said, is strong.

When he first became unsheltered, Brown said had to figure out how to survive because there are no set instructions. Likewise, it's easy to fall prey to criminals when one doesn't have a home. He's experienced that firsthand.

“You’re very much so on your own,” he said.

MORE:The search is on for York City's 2023 Christmas tree

MORE:Suspect arrested in York City shooting that left 65-year-old man in critical condition

MORE:York County Prison inmate's cause of death still pending testing results: Coroner

While he was unsheltered, Brown said he started using meth, something didn't have access to before. That only compounded his struggles. He managed to finally kick it about three months ago.

"I still want to do it, if I’m completely honest,” he said. “I can’t afford to.”

Brown knows that giving into the compulsion would only lead him back to the streets — and kick off another cycle of pain and hardship. Now that he has a few more things going in his favor, he's eager to hold on to them.

'It keeps growing': Sharing his story, he said, will hopefully shine a light on what this life is like — because the larger society simply ignores the issue of homelessness.

“It’s like cancer,” he said. “It keeps growing.”

READ MORE STORIES FROM THE 'UNHOUSED IN YORK' SERIES:

At 18, Vinnie says she's built for life on the streets

The daily struggle of being homeless and HIV-positive

Wrongfully convicted, Ernie saw life through rose-colored glasses