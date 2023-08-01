Here's a list of York County's first day of school dates

July is officially wrapped up, which means schools are preparing to welcome children back for the 2023-24 school year.

Some schools have staggered start days depending on the grades, while other schools kick off the school year for all grades on the same day.

Here’s a list of the first days of school for York County districts:

York City’s first day is Aug. 17 for grades first through ninth; Aug. 18 kicks off school for grades pre-kindergarten and 10th through 12th.

West York Area’s first day of school for all grades is Aug. 18. Grades kindergarten, second, fourth, sixth and ninth will start the day before.

Southern York County’s grades kindergarten to ninth start Aug. 16. The other grades start the next day.

Northern York County kicks the school year off Aug. 21.

Red Lion Area opens up for all students Aug. 21.

South Western starts all grades Aug. 22

Dover Area begins welcoming students back Aug. 22 with kindergarten, sixth, ninth and 12th grades. All other grades begin Aug. 23.

Central York opens Aug. 23 for all students.

South Eastern, York Suburban and Hanover Public students start school again on Aug. 23. York Suburban’s ninth graders start Aug. 22.

Eastern York kicks off school Aug. 24 for all students.

Spring Grove Area’s kindergarteners, fifth, seventh and ninth graders start Aug. 23. The next day is the first day of school for all grades.

Dallastown Area starts welcoming students back Aug. 24. Seventh and ninth graders start the day before while kindergarteners start Aug. 28.

Northeastern York starts school Aug. 24 for all grades.

West Shore wraps up opening days on Aug. 28.

