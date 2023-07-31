Unhoused in York: For Vinnie, now a year older, 'the struggle is definitely real'

EDITOR'S NOTE: In 2022, reporter Meredith Willse and photographer Daniella Heminghaus spent six months following several unhoused people in York City and the surrounding areas. They documented the lives and experiences of these individuals as way of showing the challenges they face every day. Willse and Heminghaus continued following Ernie, Jayme and Vinnie's lives since the initial series of articles ran last December. The York Dispatch will be publishing updates to their respective stories over the next three days.

Vincette Jackson has grown a lot in her last year on the streets.

"When I say I was made for the streets," she said during a recent interview on the second floor of York City's Union Lutheran Church, "that doesn’t mean I want to be in the streets."

Nearly a year ago, she'd stated the first half of that declaration — with no small degree of pride — as she discussed how she navigated life as an unhoused teen. Now, she's more determined that ever to take control of her life.

While she said those words, the 19-year-old known as Vinnie to her friends hugged a pillow emblazoned with a rainbow. Street noises floated up and into the blue room, set off from the main area where the city's unhoused community gathers for a meal and a respite from the streets.

Jackson sometimes smiled throughout the interview but mostly stayed serious as she discussed what happened during her time living on the streets.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Roughly two years ago, Jackson ran away from her foster parents, who live a short bus ride away. She has an open invitation to return but does not want to. She said she's moving through life at her own pace, trying to make better decisions than she did before.

Over the past two years, Jackson has learned a lot about herself, including that she doesn't need a place to stay to keep her happy.

“The struggle is definitely real, but it’s not made for certain people,” the teen said, explaining how some fall into depression or drugs.

But Jackson believes her struggles have made her stronger.

Asked whether a year ago this was where her younger self expected her to be, Jackson said no. She expected to be into drugs because her foster parents made her think the worst, she said.

Jackson did get depression and believes she is an alcoholic but said she is controlling the addiction. Jackson explained that she has complex post-traumatic stress disorder, which she believes adds to her drinking. She said she can become triggered at any time and has had trauma for most of her life, dating back to when she was abused at 9 months old by her biological father.

During the first year, Jackson learned a lot, including how to stay safe, which parks get violent at nightfall and where she can rest at night.

“I wouldn’t change a single thing,” she said, explaining that her unhoused experience taught her more than she would have learned living in the suburbs.

Jackson finds she is more street-smart and calm in stressful situations. Friends go to her for advice when they are in sticky situations. She also learned more people skills than she feels she would have, she said with a chuckle.

“Here I’m reaching my full potential; it’s just taking time,” Jackson said, saying she may not have reached her potential if she had stayed home.

Last year, York Dispatch staff spent months interviewing Jackson and two others about their lives as part of the unsheltered population. After a few months of interviewing, she disappeared.

Recently, Jackson resurfaced and agreed to speak to the Dispatch about what she had gone through in the past few months.

“What have I been through,” Jackson repeated as she mulled over the question.

She took a second before replying: “A friend’s death.”

The friend died after consuming ecstasy when breaking his substance-abuse treatment, according to Jackson. His death taught her she can't control what happens to others and to stay sober. She said she hasn't had alcohol in about two months now.

In the past few months, Jackson also celebrated a birthday. She broke up with her then-on-and-off-again boyfriend, got him away from his family, got him the help he needed and built a strong friendship with him, she said.

Jackson learned that her friends at the time may not have been the best. They told her adults fight while children talk over their problems. She felt she wanted to be a child because talking about problems is healthier than fighting and asking questions afterward. Jackson was also concerned by how she was a mother to grown friends older than her.

“Hell, I’m only 19,” she said about her friends. “What do you want from me?”

Grown adults physically fought her, too.

She still argues with her parents, who she thinks have become more passive-aggressive. Every time she tells them she is unwell, they believe it is a sexually transmitted disease, which she says is not the case.

“I can say I’ve been through a lot; it’s just really nothing compared to what I’ve been through last year,” she said, explaining that the year wasn’t as horrible.

In the past few months, Jackson was housed, moved to a shelter for a period and is now in LifePath’s Women’s Shelter, which she was grateful to be offered as housing since the end of June.

Now Jackson is working toward one of her dreams. She got off track for a while because she “let people get in the way,” she said.

“This time I’m more determined,” she said.

But after July, she said, she and her boyfriend should have a job thanks to the Job Corps. When her “friends” learned that she wanted to go to Job Corps, they told her not to, that it wouldn't be good for her or that it would be like a shelter. They told her “she had to be built for it.”

“Newsflash: I already did,” she said, referencing the certifications she got in high school. She told her friends she was asking for support and not criticism.

Three of her friends were happy for her, telling her that if she rises, they do, too, because she would be one less person on the streets.

Other factors could prevent Jackson from getting a job and eventually housing.

“It can be challenging,” said Kelly Blechertas, program coordinator for the York County Coalition on Homelessness. She explained that some employers require the applicant to provide an address. Some employers won’t hire applicants if the address is a well-known shelter.

Transportation is another problem, she added. If someone like Jackson can’t walk to her employment or use public transportation, she may have to rely on rideshare services such as Uber or Lyft, which can be more expensive. That can be made even worse if the only available shifts are when transportation isn’t running or don't work with the transportation schedules, Blechertas said.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Bathing can be another problem. There are public showers at LifePath, but unsheltered people who are at work when those showers are open can be out of luck. The same is true of laundry services.

Some live in their cars, have jobs and work for Uber.

Saymara Tabales, the administrative intake support specialist for the York City Human Relation Commission, said one can’t have a job without a residence and vice versa.

“Unfortunately, if you don’t have housing, it’s so much harder to have employment because it all comes together,” Tabales said, adding that that isn’t how it should be.

Robin Shearer, executive director of the nonprofit Friends and Neighbors of Pennsylvania, said there are a lot of stigmas around being unsheltered and working, but in reality, a lot of people without homes are holding down a full-time job or multiple part-time jobs.

There’s something to be said about the struggles people endure when living outside and working, she added. They have to find a safe space to sleep and get enough sleep, which can be difficult, Shearer said, and they often have to find a place to bathe before work.

“I can’t imagine what that’s like,” she said, adding that she knows how she feels when she doesn’t get enough sleep or how she worries about not showering before going to work during a power outage.

Samantha Worthing, who manages coordinated street outreach for Friends and Neighbors, said the sun and humidity made her feel sick on a recent day spent doing outreach. It illustrated the challenges facing the unhoused population, who have little respite from the elements, she said.

“Every day people are out there all day,” Worthing said. “How can you expect someone to function to be a productive member of society?”

Jackson said she still wants to get certifications in nutrition and safety.

Now she is hoping to claim those certifications as she builds to opening her dream restaurant that serves every dietary-restrictive need with a big, changing menu.

“I have not much of a business plan established,” she said. “It’s like menus, like how the inside of the restaurant would look.”

She said she has ideas about the cuisine and more.

“I really want to open my restaurant,” she said. "That’s what I’ve always had my mind set on since ninth grade."

Jackson has held two jobs over the past six months. The first one she lost and didn't explain further. The second she quit. Jackson kept getting sick. She felt uncomfortable with the idea of exposing the elderly to her illnesses, but her employers felt otherwise. So she quit.

Because of her time on the streets, Jackson also felt she might need to open a shelter for people. In her experience, York hasn't always been the friendliest place for the unsheltered population.

"In York, a lot of people are in shelters because they can't be with their significant other," she said.

She noted that some shelters are always full, and she feels some may want to keep residents on the streets or in the shelters because those organizations make money off of how many shelter beds are used regularly.

As Jackson works to build that dream restaurant, she is keeping that in mind and possibly considering a future elsewhere. Her friends who left York and are more successful encourage her and her boyfriend to move to their areas, such as Harrisburg. They tell her they get more assistance than she does in York.

She has also considered moving back to Virginia, where she was born.

It all depends on where she can find employment.

READ MORE STORIES FROM THE 'UNHOUSED IN YORK' SERIES:

At 18, Vinnie says she's built for life on the streets

The daily struggle of being homeless and HIV-positive

Wrongfully convicted, Ernie saw life through rose-colored glasses