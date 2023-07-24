Red Lion district accepts bench in memory of Kain Heiland

Red Lion Area School District officials last week accepted a donated bench in honor of 12-year-old Kain Heiland, who was shot and killed on April 1.

During Thursday's board meeting, school board President Stephen Simpson said the bench, valued at $1,200, was donated by the Red Lion Wrestling Booster Club.

"Despite the tragedy, you see a group pulling together to commemorate,” Superintendent Robert Walker said, adding it also teaches violence isn’t the answer.

On behalf of the district, Walker thanked those involved.

Investigators say Kain, 12, was hanging out with two 13-year-old boys April 1, less than a mile from his East Prospect Street home. Nolan Grove, one of the older boys, allegedly fetched a gun from his home on the first block of First Avenue. He made a joke about Kain’s mother, after which the younger boy told him to shut up.

According to the affidavit of probable cause, the third child said he heard Grove playing with the gun because “he heard it clicking” and saw Grove load and unload the gun numerous times, as well as activate the laser sight.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the laser appearing on Kain's body, court records show. Kain reportedly asked Grove to “take your finger off the trigger."

State police, in a search warrant filed in the case, said the teen allegedly shot Kain in the upper back at a close range.

Grove is awaiting trial on a charge of third-degree murder, a misdemeanor count of involuntary manslaughter, four misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and a felony count of possession of a firearm by a minor.

MORE:York County approves measures aimed at expanding broadband internet access

MORE:York Fest is returning to kick off August's York Arts Week

MORE:Central York faces next challenge: How to implement library policy in the wake of book bans

He is scheduled to be formally arraigned at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday on charges of third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and more.

The teen is currently in custody at KidsPeace, a juvenile center outside of the county.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

MORE:How does the York County housing market look six months into 2023?

MORE:York landowners can get paid to beautify their property and improve local water quality

MORE:Court sides with grandma over D.A. in Dante Mullinix free speech case

— Staff reporter Aimee Ambrose contributed to this report. Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.

Editor's note: This story has been corrected to show that the school board met on Thursday.