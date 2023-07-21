Central York faces next challenge: How to implement library policy in the wake of book bans

With a new library policy in place, Central York school officials pivoted to the next step: How to tell parents about the changes.

Last month, school officials returned two banned books — “Push” by Sapphire and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas — to the high school library following a protracted debate over what rights parents have to challenge materials and restrict other parents' children from accessing them.

The new policy creates several categories for books in the district’s library system based on readers’ ages. Parents will be able to restrict their children’s access to those age-based categories and to request that books be categorized based on content.

All of it came less than two years after the district made national news for banning hundreds of materials, predominantly by creators of color, from classrooms.

With the new policy in place, the district's next step is to notify the community.

Central Spokeswoman Nicole Montgomery outlined the communication details to the board Monday night, which she said will also be on the district’s website. She noted some of it has already started, such as putting the policy’s timeline and explanation on the website. Montgomery added the policy is now available online.

She will start working with the librarians to put a section about the policy on each of the district's library pages. This year’s student handbooks won't include the policy because they were previously approved in May before the policy was voted in. Rather, the policy will be printed in the 2024-2025 handbook.

The policy will also be printed out for the parents to see.

Monthly updates will be included in the school’s newsletter and a subscribe link will be available for community members to subscribe.

Assistant Superintendent Kevin Youcheff also explained the draft of the administration regulations that correspond with the policy. The draft regulation explains the definitions of the different age groups and has a form to restrict those age groups.

“We want to try to provide that one-stop-shop for our families to be able to see all of the information that is a part of the policy,” he said.

Youcheff added that e-books are not able to be restricted as easily.

“We do not have control over the e-book selection and categorization as we do of our own tangible library collection,” he said.

Because of how the system is set up, the parents can either restrict all of the e-books or none of the e-books. There is no middle ground.

Parents will need to fill out a form to restrict the books for their children. These forms need to be submitted annually and can be submitted at any time during the year.

Youcheff said the librarian is about two weeks from finishing going through the high school title categorization.

He also explained that the students can only access books available at their building level. This means North Hills Elementary students will not be able to access mature content in Central High School’s library.

Youcheff said there are books in the elementary schools that the publishers labeled adult, but that was because those books are from an adult view. He said those books are not mature content and librarians said it is a “very appropriate piece of literature.”

If books are deemed too old for the students who have access to them, Youcheff said, those books will get sent up to the next building level, which the district has done previously.

Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.