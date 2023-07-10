As demand for services increases, unhoused outpost The Coffee Spot changes operators

The Coffee Spot gave York City's unhoused population a safe place to seek food, services and simply to rest.

On an average day, the facility serves upwards of 60 or 70 people. Some grab a bite to eat, some socialize and others take a nap — something that can be difficult to do outdoors when temperatures reach the 80s.

Eric Chase, president of Children’s Aid Society's local district, said the organization originally stepped in — placing the Coffee Spot at a former Salvation Army location — thinking it would be providing a short-term service.

“We took it to fill a gap and try to make it happen,” he said.

Now five or so years later, after fulfilling the need during the pandemic and partnering with Union Evangelical Lutheran, where The Coffee Spot now lives, the demand grew enough that it outgrew the Children's Aid Society. As of July 1, York City-based Friends & Neighbors of Pennsylvania took on the service after about a month of discussion.

Everyone involved in the project said the change made sense.

Chase said the service went from helping five people daily to as many as 105. That, in turn, ballooned costs, from roughly $50 per week to $500. When combined with staffing expenses, he said the outpost cost Children’s Aid Society between $30,000 and $40,000 per year.

“It’s really kind of stretching our boundary of what we do,” he said, explaining The Coffee Spot serves mostly single adults while the Children’s Aid Society serves children and families.

The necessary money to run it was a pressure point, Chase said, and part of what the board considered. But it wasn’t going to end, Chase said, explaining they wouldn’t abandon those people in need.

Robin Shearer, Friends & Neighbors of Pennsylvania's executive director, explained one component of the transfer was because her organization does more of the outreach work with the unsheltered in the community.

Shearer said the organization considered opening something in York City years ago when the officials looked at different day shelters and tried to figure out what would fit York’s needs.

But it wasn’t the time to follow through with the idea then.

The Coffee Spot is possibly looking at some changes in the future as Shearer and her staff evaluate the data they receive. They want to make sure this serves people, housed and not, the way it needs to.

“The Coffee Spot is a part of the puzzle,” she said. “It’s a little puzzle piece of everything that goes together to serve people that are coming here.”

She said another question is if this is the best they can do. For some, they need a way to get out of the cold or heat if they don’t have any other way to get out. Or they may need the snacks and drinks the service offers. But for others, that may not be what they need, Shearer said, and that’s OK.

It is also not funded and hasn’t been yet, which is another piece of that data.

The bottom line, Shearer said, is there needs to be funding.

“You can’t run something that isn’t funded,” she said.

The community will also need to collaborate.

“We cannot care for each other in this community unless we care for each other as community members,” Shearer said.

She suspects The Coffee Spot may get a new name. It also may get a new home someday because Union wasn’t set up to be a forever home.

Another concern is what the rest of the county needs. Shearer said they have been getting more calls in Hanover and Red Lion.

“Can we solve that all at once?” she asked. “No.”

Because this is only a piece of the bigger picture.

For now, The Coffee Spot will continue to stay open and run as it has been while Friends & Neighbors evaluates its next steps.

Chase said the Children's Aid Society will still be involved. The current volunteers, he said, should be able to transfer over with the service.

He added they may create another service elsewhere because of how big York County is. The Coffee Spot serves people on the eastern side of town, but there are other needs elsewhere.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.