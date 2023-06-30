West Shore school officials search library for two LGBTQ books a parent objected to

West Shore School District completed its searched for two books that raised content concerns from a parent — and officials say there's no evidence they were ever in Cedar Cliff High School's library.

"We have not found any evidence thtat the books were ever part of the library collection," district spokesperson Rhonda Fourman told The York Dispatch.

Fourman said Matthew Gay, the district's assistant superintendent, personally went through the library, checking shelves and display areas for the books. Staff also checked the district's electronic library database.

This question came up when a parent, Casey Reed, told elected officials during a June 15 board meeting that he'd found “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson in the high school library. Reed demanded that the two books be removed.

Both young adult books, which share LGBTQ characters and themes, have been targeted by book banners in recent years. “Gender Queer” was the most commonly banned book in the 2021-2022 school year, when it was targeted for removal by 41 school districts nationwide.

Reed said he and one of his children found the books during a back-to-school night in August. He added the books are not in the online catalog.

Superintendent Todd Stoltz previously said he'd confirmed via a high school librarian that the books were not and have never been present. At the time, staff did everything to check for the books except physically search the library top-to-bottom.

West Shore school officials have been heavily scrutinized this year, particularly by conservative parents and advocacy groups. Earlier this year, four parents filed suit against the district with the help of America First Legal Foundation and Moms for Liberty, claiming that the district's empathy-based curriculum conflicts with their religious values.

Reed did not respond to requests for comment.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.