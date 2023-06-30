'No hate in my state': Protesters converge on Moms for Liberty summit for Donald Trump's speech

Protesters outside the Marriott in downtown Philadelphia had a clear message for attendees of the Moms for Liberty summit inside: "No hate in my state."

Moms for Liberty, which has chapters in York, Cumberland and other local counties, was recently declared an extremist group by the Southern Poverty Law Center. The nonprofit, which tracks the activities of hate groups nationwide, described Moms for Liberty as "part of the anti-democratic, hard-right movement."

The protests were largely peaceful Friday, although the chants could be heard all across Center City. Most of the summit participants remained inside the hotel, where GOP presidential candidates Donald Trump, Ron DeSantis and Nikki Haley were all scheduled to speak at various points during the weekend.

In recent weeks, The York Dispatch reached out to the heads of several local Moms for Liberty chapters, who declined to comment on the record about the SPLC's designation nor the upcoming summit. They did not respond to requests for comment Friday.

Locally, Moms for Liberty chapters and their members have been involved in efforts to ban books, pass anti-LGBTQ policies and, in one case, file suit against West Shore School District's empathy-based curriculum.

MORE:West Shore school officials search library for two LGBTQ books a parent objected to

MORE:'No truth to that': York State Fair officials quash rumors of fair moving back to September

MORE:Homicide cases advance with suspects set to face potential trials

For the most part, Moms for Liberty summit attendees avoided the hundreds of protesters. At one point, several attendees did emerge from the hotel to engage with them. A few shouted and argued.

"Don't give them the time of day," said one Philadelphia resident, Sam Rise, leading the protesters in a chant via megaphone.

The Moms for Liberty contingent, Rise said, "[don't] know the first thing about liberty." She planned to come out to protest the summit until the attendees left Philadelphia.

Camp Hill resident Ariel Franchak, a member of Stop Moms for Liberty Pennsylvania and other groups, spoke out against the group.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

“Why do I despise Moms for Liberty so much?” She asked the crowd during a morning rally. “After all, I am a white, straight cis, woman with two white, straight, cis kids.”

Franchak said she cares because discrimination against marginalized groups impacts everyone. Allies need to stand up against the Moms for Liberty, she said.

She told the Dispatch she grew up about 20 minutes away from Philadelphia, in Bucks County, where the organization is very active.

“In the city of brotherly love, it’s really disturbing and heartbreaking,” she said. “We’re sending them a message and we’re not letting them just waltz in and do their thing without a fight.”

During the rally, Franchak was surrounded by people holding signs supporting LGBTQ people and opposing book bans.

Several local elected officials, including Philadelphia Councilman Isaiah Thomas, joined the protesters.

“You can guarantee that we will be standing with you, shoulder to shoulder, fighting this fight,” he told the crowd.

Before handing the microphone off, he led a chant against the Moms for Liberty attendees: "Leave our city."

Franchak said she's keeping a close eye on her own district and on the neighboring West Shore schools, which is currently fighting a lawsuit filed by four district parents with the help of the America First Foundation and Moms for Liberty. These parents wanted their children to be exempt from the social-emotional learning curriculum, which the district refused.

She's concerned her district could soon follow others in the region that have faced book bans and anti-trans policies.

D. C. resident Peter Montgomery, who grew up in Lancaster as the son of two teachers, came out to protest. He works for People for the American Way, a nonprofit progressive advocacy group, and said the organization mobilized against Moms for Liberty to “defend the freedoms to learn.”

MORE:Newberry Township delays vote on municipal sewer system sale amid public outcry

MORE:York County hasn't had a countywide reassessment since 2006. Is it time for a new one?

MORE:South Western advances five bathroom, no showers policies

He said it’s remarkable to him that parents are against social-emotional learning. Montgomery suspects the conservative group came to Pennsylvania for many reasons, including getting more on their side because voters in the state helped stop former president Trump during his attempt to stay president in 2020.

As the day wore on, two separate rallies — one centered on the hotel and the other forming from a march that began at the Parkway Central Library — merged, snarling traffic in Center City. Police had already blocked several roadways to protect the marchers.

Protests are expected to continue throughout the weekend.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.