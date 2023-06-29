South Western advances five bathroom, no showers policies

South Western School District officials gave initial approval to new policies Wednesday night they described as a compromise over which bathrooms and locker rooms LGBTQ students use.

Students at the Hanover-area school district will have five options: Male and female facilities based on sex assigned at birth, male and female facilities based on gender identity and single-user, gender-neutral options.

The policy was in the works for several months based on the concerns of a few parents and board member Matt Gelazela, who'd pushed for a far more restrictive policy similar to one approved by Red Lion earlier this month.

“I will acknowledge that this policy is a compromise ..." Gelazela said Wednesday night. "I’m happy to say [it] does represent parent interests in their children.”

MORE:Motorcyclist, passenger seriously injured in Dover Township crash

MORE:Storm2Street contest raises awareness for water pollution and boosts local artists

MORE:Newberry Township delays vote on municipal sewer system sale amid public outcry

District officials were originally slated to vote on the policy June 14 but ultimately delayed a vote to address new concerns raised over parental notification and the use of showers.

New changes to the policy allow parents and guardians to submit a written request annually to the principal for their children to “be restricted from the use of specific facilities in the building.” The district will also inform the family if officials learn the child used those restricted facilities.

Superintendent Jay Burkhart, in addressing concerns over showers, told the board that a decision was made not to allow showers to be accessible during the day. That would be an administrative policy, he said, not something featured in the board-approved changes.

The decision was made after consultation with middle and high school staff, Burkhart said. On an informal level, the schools had already phased out most shower usage. Showers are required in swim class, however, he added, and participants there would shower with their swimsuits on.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

After the school day is over, Burkhart said, single-use showers will be accessible in the locker room. Principals and coaches will work together to figure out a way for teams to shower while ensuring privacy.

He also clarified the policy won't affect elementary schools. Burkhart said if there is a need for private bathrooms in those schools, it would entail a conversation with the parents.

Gelazela, responding to Burkhart's comments, said the district was in a “Wild West” situation without its administrative policy, but he ultimately concluded that it had “enough elements in it to protect the interests of students and parents.”

Board member Amanda Weaver agreed, adding that she believes the policies help protect students

“I think this was really quite a mountain,” she said.

Jay Cloupsy, another board member, said many residents asked why it took so long to create this policy. As an answer, he pointed to the various changes made to the policy.

“It’s taken this long because ... these two insertions are the direct result of the community saying we want to be heard,” he said, adding this is a “strong compromise” that considers everyone in the district.

The board will vote again on final approval of the policy in August.

MORE:York County remains at Code Red air quality

MORE:York County hasn't had a countywide reassessment since 2006. Is it time for a new one?

MORE:Final guilty plea made from robbery that killed Whispering Wind Bear Spirit

Earlier in June, Red Lion adopted three new policies. One requires students to use facilities based on sex assigned at birth or a gender-neutral option. The other two determine how pronouns can be used and what sports teams students can play on.

West York passed a resolution that allows female athletes to not compete against transgender students if they so choose.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.