South Western to possibly vote on bathroom policy Wednesday

Once again, school board officials from South Western School District are expected to vote Wednesday night on changes to bathroom and locker room policies after a few residents raised concerns about transgender students.

South Western's proposal, which is generally less stringent than the one recently passed by Red Lion school officials, would split the current gendered options into five: male and female facilities based on sex assigned at birth, male and female facilities based on gender identity, and single-use, gender-neutral facilities.

Officials for the Hanover-area school district were originally slated to vote on the policy June 14 but ultimately delayed a vote to address new concerns raised over parental notification and the use of showers.

Two sentences were added to the proposal. The additions describe how the district recognizes the family’s participation in the children’s education as well as how each family has their own beliefs and values that must be recognized.

The final changes permit parents and guardians to submit a written request annually to the principal for their children to “be restricted from the use of specific facilities in the building.” The district will also tell the family if officials learn the child used the restricted facilities.

Board member Amanda Weaver noted that shower safety had already been handled through school proposals. She has advocated for privacy for all students throughout the policy development process to alleviate bullying in locker rooms, regardless of students' gender or sexual orientation.

Another board member, Matthew Gelazela, advocated for more restrictive policies similar to Red Lion’s and argued that the proposal doesn't go far enough in restricting which facilities students can use.

On June 1, Red Lion officials approved a policy that requires students to use facilities matching the gender on their birth certificate or a gender-neutral option. Red Lion officials also passed policies about what sports the students can play and how their pronouns need to be documented and used.

More recently, West York Area School District officials adopted a new policy that allows female athletes to opt out of facing off against transgender opponents.

All of the moves come amid increasingly heated anti-LGBTQ rhetoric locally and nationally. According to the American Civil Liberties Union, which has warned Red Lion officials about possible legal liability related to their policies, 491 anti-LGBTQ bills have cropped up in state legislatures nationwide. Pennsylvania itself has three such bills in the state House.

South Western's school board meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 225 Bowman Road, Hanover. It can be attended in person or streamed online via the district's YouTube account.

