West York exempts female athletes from facing off against transgender competitors

West York officials joined the roster of local school districts weighing in on transgender student rights with a resolution exempting female athletes from facing off against transgender competitors.

The new policy doesn't explicitly restrict trans athletes within the district, as Red Lion's recent policy does, and school district officials indicated that — as far as they knew — no trans athletes currently compete on the district's sports teams.

Board Vice President George Margetas originally pitched the resolution at the body's June 13 meeting. The final version, which was workshopped by the board, allows female athletes to skip out on matches “that may run afoul of their own personal or religious beliefs.”

“Then they do not have to worry about any ramifications or anything that the school or anyone else would say if they want to choose to not play that game,” Margetas said.

He told the Dispatch that questions over how the district would respond to female athletes competing against transgender athletes came up several times in recent years.

The resolution, Margetas said, was designed so “parents wouldn’t be the driver of the conversation.”

He added that the board is explicitly not taking a stance on the rights of transgender athletes.

“It’s hard enough being 13 or 14 years old," he said, "and having the angst to go along with that.”

Penn swimmer: During the June 13 meeting, Margetas referenced Lia Thomas, a University of Pennsylvania swimmer, who became the first transgender athlete to win an NCAA Division I title in a women’s 500-yard-freestyle event in March 2022.

Thomas' win, and her larger goal of competing in the Olympics, launched her into a national conversation about transgender athletes when she joined the Penn women’s swim team after competing for three years on the men’s squad at the Ivy League school.

“Trans women are not a threat to women’s sports,” she told ABC last year.

USA Swimming had used a review panel to make individual determinations on a case-by-case basis since 2018. Thomas would need approval from the governing body to attempt to qualify for the next Olympic trials. This April, the national governing body issued a new policy allowing athletes to choose which gender-based category they wish to compete in.

From Margetas' perspective, Penn forced athletes into an untenable position.

With regard to West York Area student athletes, Margetas said they can choose to compete or not to compete against transgender athletes. Either way, he said, “the board has their back.”

“Our girls are free to say, ‘I want to kick that boy’s butt,’ just as much as they are to say, ‘I don’t want to play against,’” he said.

Resolution: The final resolution, which board members passed last week with little discussion, stipulates that athletes who forfeit in competition against a transgender athlete should be aware that it will still be deemed a loss.

The board did not discuss the prospect that the policy could result in bullying between competitors.

Margetas told the Dispatch he doesn't think it will become an issue. So far, he said, the school's administrators have not identified any bullying issues in the district.

“Basically, [the resolution is meant to] just empower the girls to make their own decisions and know that we support them,” he said. “Not be reactive but be proactive, and that’s all we’re saying about that.”

The resolution stated the laws in this area are still being developed and the U.S. Department of Education may consider new Title IX regulations. While the board cannot control what rules the York-Adams Interscholastic Athletic Association or the Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletics Association may adopt, the board will allow the district's students to decline to participate in matches with transgender athletes.

Other districts: In addition to Red Lion's policies — which drew warnings from the American Civil Liberties Union that they were discriminatory — South Western School District is considering a policy governing which facilities transgender students can use.

A draft policy offers students five different bathroom and locker room options: Male and female facilities based on sex assigned at birth, male and female facilities based on gender identity, and single-user, gender-neutral facilities.

The South Western board will meet at 7 p.m. Wednesday at 225 Bowman Road, Hanover. The meeting can be attended in person or watched online through the district’s YouTube channel, www.youtube.com/channel/UCugCEWfq-TSNuwYJBBM8vSg.

On June 1, the first day of Pride Month, Red Lion elected officials passed a bathroom policy that requires students to use the facilities that align with the gender on their birth certificates. That board also passed policies that restrict which sports teams students can join and what pronouns they can use in school. The latter policy would require parents to sign off if a student's pronouns don't align with their birth certificate. Furthermore, it creates an exemption wherein students and staff aren't required to honor those pronouns, even if parents support them.

Stadium renovations: West York's school board also moved ahead with proposed renovations at its main stadium and Trimmer Field, starting with a $400,000 survey of the campus. Superintendent Todd Davies said the entire project could eventually cost $21 million.

Davies warned the board that the district could face a budget deficit soon that could necessitate raising taxes, something the board hasn't done in the past six years.

After some conversation, Margetas said the board it has to spend some money to do the survey to find out how much the project will cost. The board ultimately signed off on the survey and will revisit the larger project proposal at a later date.

Only one board member, Courtney Dennis, voted against moving forward, saying she didn't believe it was fiscally responsible.

Beyond the athletics facilities, Board President Lynn Kohler said the survey was necessary to deal with runoff and drainage issues. Once the survey is in hand, the district will be in a better position to make decisions.

“We’re definitely looking at some form of a project,” he said. “What that project may be, we don’t know until we actually do this survey.”

West York Area's next board meeting is 6:30 p.m. Aug. 15 at 1891 Loucks Road, Suite 100. The meetings can be watched in person or streamed online through the district's YouTube channel.

