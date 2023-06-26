As Nolan Grove goes to court in Kain Heiland case, questions about parental responsibility persist

Among the litany of questions swirling around the shooting death of 12-year-old Kain Heiland, two persist.

How did his accused killer — 13-year-old Nolan Grove — get hold of the Kel-Tec P-3AT that investigators say fired the fatal shot? And what responsibility rests with Grove's parents?

These questions have circulated on social media in the months since Heiland's death this April, including at protests specifically targeting the authorities overseeing the Grove case.

Prosecutors, in laying out the charges against Grove, said Heiland was at a sleepover with two 13-year-old boys. The boys spent the afternoon and early evening wandering around Red Lion. During that time, Grove allegedly obtained a gun that he pointed at various targets, including Heiland. The third boy reportedly had a BB gun, which was not fired.

"This is not fair," Heiland was recorded as saying on video surveillance, according to court records. "I’m the only one without a gun.”

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Grove is scheduled to appear in a York County courtroom Tuesday for a preliminary hearing.

District Attorney Dave Sunday has been unequivocal: Grove's father, Jon Grove, is not facing charges due to Pennsylvania's laws.

But what are the laws?

As Josh Fleitman, of the gun control advocacy group CeaseFirePA, noted: "Twenty-seven states have some kind of law requiring some kind of safe storage. Pennsylvania is not one of them."

"That means these kinds of tragedies keep happening," he added. "And the really sad part is that they're preventable."

Secure storage laws vary widely from state to state. Virginia, for example, requires guns to be securely stored when any child under the age of 14 is likely to have access. New Jersey sets the age limit at 16 and Maryland at 18. The specifics of which safes need to be used also vary from state to state.

Connecticut, whose gun laws are among the most stringent nationwide, holds gun owners criminally liable for “criminally negligent storage of a firearm” in instances where someone under the age of 18 obtains an inadequately stored gun that subsequently causes injury or death. That state requires firearms to be securely locked in a box.

MORE:York County lifts burn ban amid thunderstorms, flash flood advisory

MORE:Investigators say Dover woman tried to wrap her mother's head in duct tape

MORE:Newberry Township, following York City's footsteps, considers sewer system sale

Stored in hidden compartment: In the Kain Heiland case, police said the gun was stored in an “American flag-styled hidden compartment firearm case” in Jon Grove’s living room. A magnet, which investigators found attached to a different firearm safe in the home, was used to unlock the hidden compartment.

Following the shooting, investigators said the gun was later recovered from inside the case, missing one round. An analysis of the gun reportedly matched ammunition found near Heiland’s body.

A spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Police, which investigated the Heiland shooting, declined to comment pending the outcome of the Grove case.

Fleitman, who acknowledged that such laws can't prevent every child's shooting death, said they go a long way. Aside from school shootings, homicides and accidental deaths, they also prevent suicide.

“We know that it can help keep guns out of the wrong hands, especially the hands of kids,” he said.

A recent report by Everytown for Gun Safety found that the firearm suicide rate among young people has increased faster than among any other age group, reaching its highest rate in the last two decades.

Bills proposed: CeaseFirePA is working to get four gun control bills passed in the state legislature. In addition to one concerning gun storage, others call for universal background checks, a pathway for families to seek to temporarily disarm someone in crisis and a requirement that gun owners report when guns are stolen.

So far, the background check and disarm proposals passed the state House but would still need to be taken up by the state Senate and signed by Gov. Josh Shapiro. The reporting bill failed to pass by a single vote. The gun storage bill has not yet come up for a vote.

For his part, Shapiro has come out in support of the two bills that passed the lower chamber.

Pennsylvania's gun storage proposal would require the disabling and securing of firearms when not on someone's person. It would create a felony charge in cases where an unsecured gun was used to commit a crime.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

“If this bill were a law when the shooting happened, the prosecutor would have a lot more tools in his toolbox,” Fleitman said.

For now, it is difficult for prosecutors to charge parents for unsecured firearms.

Other incidents in the area: This isn’t the first time Red Lion has seen this kind of violence. A decade ago, 14-year-old James Sheets shot and killed Red Lion Area Junior High School Principal Eugene Segro in the school’s cafeteria before killing himself.

Two years before that, a man attacked a kindergarten class in the district. He injured a principal, two teachers and 11 students.

In 2004, the community mourned another boy — 11-year-old Logan Treat Kline — who was fatally shot as he and a 12-year-old, who was not publicly identified, were playing with an unsecured shotgun in the older boy's home. Investigators said the incident occurred when the older boy pulled the trigger of the firearm, thinking the safety was on.

Police did not file charges against the shooter, but Kline's parents sued.

Charges elsewhere: Nationwide, cops, judges and prosecutors still weighing the possibility of criminally charging gun owners in such incidents.

In March, a Michigan state appeals court ruled that a boy's parents can face trial for involuntary manslaughter after their son, Ethan Crumbley, killed four students. The court concluded that the shooting would not have happened if Crumbley’s parents didn’t purchase him the gun or let him go to school that day after school staff raised concerns.

MORE:Former Lincoln Charter principal Leonard Hart sentenced to probation in federal fraud case

MORE:York County loses public records fight over employee data, but others remain

MORE:York City, in wake of primary, is virtually assured an all-women council in 2024

Earlier this year, Deja Taylor, the mother of a 6-year-old who shot a Virginia schoolteacher, pleaded guilty to federal gun charges in that case.

After a high school shooting in Marshall County, Kentucky, a local prosecutor reportedly considered charging the shooter's stepfather with wanton endangerment. When the prosecutor lost his reelection, his successor declined to file the charge.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.