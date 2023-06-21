If Central York doesn't learn from second book ban, students say they'll 'be back out again'

Central York students and recent graduates, fresh off the school district’s second book ban, are realistic about what the new library policy means — and doesn’t mean — for them going forward.

“It’s not the perfect policy, but I think it’s probably one of the best starting points that we could ever ask for,” said Zachary Smith, an 18-year-old who helped lead protests this spring before he graduated.

“It is a policy,” Tristan Doud, who’ll be a senior this fall, chimed in.

Olivia Pituch, also 18 and now a college student who participated in protests against the district’s first book ban in 2021, is similarly circumspect given the recent past.

“We are getting the books back on the shelves — hopefully,” she said. “That’s what they said, at least.”

Recent experience tells the teens that they can't yet let their guard down.

In 2021, student activists took a victory lap after the elected school board reversed a ban on various teacher resources that predominantly targeted works by creators of color. Book challenges filed by a single person — school board candidate Faith Casale — led to the removal of two books earlier this year. A panel of educators decided to pull "Push" by Sapphire and "A Court of Mist and Fury" by Sarah J. Maas from circulation, setting off a new round of student protest.

Pituch, like many of the young people involved in protests, held her breath when the board voted Tuesday night.

All three agreed that work on the policy isn’t finished.

Doud said district officials need to work on their communication skills. He wants to see parents made aware of the new policy — and actively engaged in any changes to book categories.

Under the new library policy, parents can challenge the age level that librarians assign to books. Books can’t necessarily be removed from shelves entirely, as they were this year, but a single parent’s challenge could result in limiting access to that book for all students, not just their own child.

Opponents of the new policy — many of them supporters of the book ban — say it doesn’t go far enough.

Pituch said the policy as it’s written doesn’t give much “wiggle room” for the targeting of specific books.

“I’ve been looking for the loopholes,” she said. “I know that all of us are going to be keeping a pretty close eye on everything because we’ve seen how sneaky they can be in the past.”

While books can’t be easily removed from the library under the new policy, Pituch worries that some books may be stopped from entering the system.

“I want to trust them,” she said of school officials. “But I have no way of saying that for sure, so that definitely doesn’t make me feel super great.”

During Tuesday night’s meeting, several elected school board members groused about the public scrutiny the district’s book ban and library policy received. They seemed to advocate for such matters being dealt with internally in the school district, without scrutiny on social media and in the news.

The students saw that attitude as something of a red flag.

“The protests, they’re not as much for [the board members] because we’ve already spoken to them,” Doud said. “it’s more for. . . letting everyone else know.”

For his part, Doud said he doesn’t care what board members think of the student protests. Those public protests, he said, were only necessary because the school wasn’t listening to them.

If the board members didn’t want the school to look bad, he said, “don’t make us have to do that.”

Smith agreed that the protests were necessary because the students weren’t being heard.

The point of the first round of protests, Pituch said, was to raise awareness and make everyone understand that the situation was a bigger deal than some made it seem. She said it was great that people spoke out at board meetings, but that didn’t raise awareness. Protesting made people listen and get involved.

Doud said the recent protest did raise awareness. He saw new faces, even during smaller protests, and witnessed active discussions taking place in the community.

Smith said the protesters weren’t really trying to convince other students to join their side. The larger point was to raise awareness, he said.

“Obviously we have a side that we want the books back,” he said, “but we weren’t saying we were in the right and they were in the wrong.”

Pituch’s stepfather, Michael Stewart, is running for school board this year, part of a slate of candidates who’ve explicitly come out against the book ban. Pituch was shocked that another candidate, Faith Casale, was the one who originally challenged the books.

“There would be someone on the school board essentially that would be pushing . . . for banning books,” Pituch said. “That doesn’t make me feel very good.”

All three said they didn’t blame Casale or the committee who reviewed and ultimately removed the books.

“We said we didn’t want to be dictated by other people’s parents, but we never were like, ‘this one person is the worst ever,'” Doud said.

He said they just wanted their own parents to have a say and not have their rights superseded by others.

Not one of the students believes their work is done, although they’re cautiously optimistic that Tuesday night’s vote will make it clear that book bans aren’t acceptable in Central York School District.

“You think they’d learn,” Doud said, explaining that he was disappointed a ban had happened for a second time.

If Central York officials don’t learn from this latest round, Pituch said, they could risk completely destroying the district’s public reputation.

“They know where we stand on these issues,” Doud said.

“They know we’ll be back out again,” Pituch added.

