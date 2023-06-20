Could West Shore's schools be the next target for book ban proponents?

A West Shore parent named two books he'd like to see removed from the district's school libraries, reflecting both a regional and nationwide trend of book-banning.

The problem?

Aside from questions of censorship, school officials say the books aren't in the system.

The parent, Casey Reed, told the elected school board at its June 8 meeting that there needs to be more transparency because too many decisions about school curriculum are made in secret. In addition to citing several books he'd like to see removed, Reed also demanded that board meetings be live-streamed online.

“Your characterization of the lack of transparency couldn’t be further from the truth and false,” replied Board President Brian Guistwhite, noting that such meetings are presented via live stream on the district's website. He added that meeting minutes are also available there.

Reed went further, asking if Guistwhite knew that Cedar Cliff High School's library contained what he described as child pornography. Again, Guistwhite rebuffed the assertion.

Ultimately, Reed elaborated on his assertion, identifying two books — “Gender Queer” by Maia Kobabe and “This Book is Gay” by Juno Dawson — that he wished to see removed from the school's library.

Those are two commonly targeted young adult books with LGBTQ themes that have been targeted by book bans in recent years. According to a survey by anti-censorship organization PEN America, "Gender Queer" was the most commonly banned book in the 2021-2022 school year, when it was targeted for removal by 41 school districts nationwide. "This Book is Gay" also ranked highly, with 11 districts banning it from school libraries.

MORE:Coroner called to scene of York City fire

MORE:10 arrested with cocaine, guns and $5,600 cash at home in eastern York County: police

MORE:A 16-year saga continues as disbarred attorney disputes nearly $1.2 million restitution

According to Reed, one of his sons found the book in the library during a back-to-school night last August. Reed himself found the other book in the library at some point after that.

However, school officials insist that neither book was ever in the library system.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

Superintendent Todd Stoltz said he confirmed with the high school librarian that the two books were not present, nor ever had been. The school did everything to search for a record of the books except physically searching the library top-to-bottom, Stoltz said.

“I don’t have any reason to believe these two books exist in Cedar Cliff library today,” he said.

Guistwhite added that, if the books did exist in the school library system, they would've received a barcode and entered into the database. Nonetheless, he agreed to research the matter and possibly instruct staff to search for any books without a barcode.

The board president also reminded Reed that the district has a formal process for challenging books. Those forms, he said, are available on the district's website.

West Shore school officials have been heavily scrutinized this year, particularly from conservative parents and advocacy groups. Earlier this year, four parents filed suit against the district with the help of America First Legal Foundation and Moms for Liberty, claiming that its empathy-based curriculum conflicts with their religious values.

Book bans, meanwhile, are top of mind following Central York School District's second book ban in as many years. A school board candidate, Faith Casale, there was responsible for the challenges against "Push" by Sapphire and "A Court of Mist and Fury" by Sarah J. Maas, which were removed from the library earlier this year.

That spurred another round of protest at Central York, following that district's previous ban on various teacher resources that predominantly targeted works by creators of color.

MORE:County officials shine spotlight on crimes against senior citizens

MORE:York County Bar Association urges city, county to recognize Juneteenth holiday

MORE:DEP declares statewide drought watch, asks for water conservation

In other news, the West Shore officials approved two change orders for the intermediate school construction. In Old Trail Intermediate, a water line needed to be relocated for $143,458. The other was to expedite a switch gear at Fairview Intermediate to keep the construction timeline on target for $82,905.

“What we’re doing now is basically paying to put things back in the timeline that was originally quoted,” Stoltz said.

He explained the electrical contractor is equally frustrated because their contractors gave them a different date before the part was ordered. The electrical contractor will pay for a portion of the expense, for "the good of the project," Stoltz said.

The board next meets at 6:30 p.m. July 20 at the administration building at 507 Fishing Creek Road, Lewisberry. The meeting can be attended in person or watched online through the district's website.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.