Central York to consider new library policy in response to book ban incident

The fate of two banned books will be decided Tuesday night as Central York's elected school board considers new policies concerning how students access various library resources.

If this policy passes, school officials have said “Push” by Sapphire and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas — which were quietly removed in January — would be returned to the high school library the next day.

This new policy would create several categories for books in the district’s library system based on readers’ ages. Parents would be able to restrict their children’s access to those age-based categories and be able to request books be categorized based on content.

In recent months, the school district's second book ban in as many years garnered nationwide attention and drew student protest.

The latest round of public scrutiny began when school board candidate Faith Casale challenged the two books and a third that was not removed, “Sold” by Patricia McCormick, according to documents obtained by the Dispatch via a Right-to-Know request.

When students learned of the banned books, they protested and spoke out at school board meetings demanding to put the books back.

Over the last two months, administrators, librarians and school board members met for a dozen or more hours across several days to draft a new library resource policy.

“We are now on version seven of this policy,” Superintendent Peter Aiken said at a meeting June 12, as he introduced the latest draft for a second reading.

During the last meeting, recent graduate Zachary Smith told the board he liked that the policy would give parents the ability to opt out of categories.

"I do think parents should have a say in what books their child can and cannot read," he said.

Another student, Tristan Doud, told the board the policy should pass.

If it does, school librarians would review the books over the summer. Staff already narrowed down the 16,000 high school library books to 2,000 by using a computer system. Those books could be considered “adult” because of the characters, plot or subject matter.

Central York became the center of global scrutiny when it handed down a ban on various teacher resources predominantly targeted works by creators of colors, as first reported by The York Dispatch. The ban was lifted as the community protested with the students at the forefront.

An agenda for Tuesday night's meeting has not yet been published, but officials have said they expect the policies to be considered for final passage.

The policy committee meets at 5 p.m. and the board meets at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday at 775 Marion Road, York. The meeting can be attended in person or watched online through the District's YouTube channel.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.