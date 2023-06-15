South Western delays bathroom policy vote over shower concerns

Officials at the Hanover-area South Western School District delayed a final vote on changes to bathroom and locker room policies after a few residents raised concerns over how showers are treated in the proposal.

In response to a few parents and a board member who raised concerns about transgender students, the district drafted a policy that would split the current gendered options into five: male and female facilities based on sex assigned at birth, male and female facilities based on gender identity and single-user, gender-neutral facilities.

On Wednesday night, as the school board was preparing to vote on the measure, several residents spoke out about what they perceived to be a threat to school children in the district's showers.

“In my mind, showers are more important than bathrooms,” said Diana Kemp, who identified herself as the grandmother of a district student.

Board member Amanda Weaver noted that shower safety was already handled through school procedures, noting that the proposed policy was meant to be a "middle ground" between protecting the rights of students and honoring the concerns of some parents.

She added that heterosexual students had a long history of bullying each other in school showers.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

That reality hasn't been publicized, Weaver said, because "boys will be boys. Well, guess what? Boys get sexually assaulted, too."

For her part, Weaver said she's advocated for private shower stalls. That would seem to alleviate any concern of bullying in locker rooms, regardless of the gender or sexual orientation of the students involved.

“I feel like if we don’t really take the time to do this right for all of the kids, then we’ve done all of the kids a disservice,” she said.

MORE:Man suspected in Loretta Claiborne assault surrenders

MORE:Steve Groff, a York County businessman and hemp industry proponent, dies at 58

MORE:Prison board holds lengthy executive session amid pending litigation

Matthew Gelazela, a fellow board member who's advocated for a more restrictive policy similar to Red Lion's, seemed to agree with Weaver.

“We are only halfway there with this policy for several reasons,” he said.

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

After some more discussion, the board decided to table the larger proposal until it could add language about showers to the policy. The tabling motion passed in an 8-0 vote.

In other board news, the district was approved to buy a new scoreboard, which will cost $21,238 and will be installed before the upcoming football season. Weaver noted that the most recent graduating senior class donated its surplus of roughly $1,600 toward the project.

The board also approved the middle school soccer program and a five-year contract agreement with the South Western Education Association that will run from Aug. 16 through the 2028-29 school year. The contract agreement will increase salaries by 4% in this upcoming school year, 3.75% in the following year and 3% for the remaining years.

MORE:Red Lion man files injunction over pending sale of former Red Lion Country Club property

MORE:Suspects in homicide in which police say 100 bullets were fired face potential trial

MORE:Tornado touched down in York County Monday

The next board meeting is June 28 at 225 Bowman Road, Hanover. It can be attended in person or streamed online via the district's YouTube account.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.