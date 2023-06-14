Crispus Attucks to help at-risk, unsheltered veterans June 22

Crispus Attucks York will host its 22nd Stand Down event June 22 at WellSpan Park Baseball Stadium to help at-risk, unsheltered veterans.

The event, which will run from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., provides veterans free barbecue lunches, showers, rabbit transit passes, haircuts, hygiene packs and more. It will be held at the stadium at 5 Brooks Robinson Way.

The nonprofit organization is working with York Revolution, Pennsylvania Career Link and The York Benevolent Association.

The event was funded by the Veterans' Employment and Training Service, as well as the U.S. Department of Labor.

For more information, contact Lori Hoffmaster, director of development and marketing at Crispus Attucks, at 717-848-3610 or lhoffmaster@crispusattucks.org.

MORE:Xbox held key clue to connect missing NY girl with York County man

MORE:Want to learn guitar or join a kazoo parade? York's Make Music Day will make that possible

MORE:'Mosquito Academy' prepares biologists for summer pest control

Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.