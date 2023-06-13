South Western to vote on bathroom policy Wednesday

South Western School District's elected officials will vote Wednesday night on changes to bathroom and locker room policies in response to a few parents and a board member who raised concerns about transgender students.

If approved, the district would split the current gendered options into five: male and female facilities based on sex assigned at birth, male and female facilities based on gender identity and single-user, gender-neutral facilities.

The policy differs from one recently passed by Red Lion Area school officials that requires students to use the facilities that align with the gender on their birth certificates. That board also passed policies that restrict which sports teams students can join and what pronouns they can use in school. The latter policy would require parents to sign off if a student's pronouns don't align with their birth certificate. Furthermore, it creates an exemption wherein students and staff aren't required to honor those pronouns, even if parents support them.

South Western’s board has discussed its policy over several months, with South Western solicitor Leigh Dalton, making tweaks to the policy after each discussion.

Board member Matt Gelazela had pushed for a more restrictive policy, including writing one himself that was similar to Red Lion's. The board rejected that proposal in an 8-to-1 vote.

Since then, Gelazela has urged the board to consider Red Lion's policy and said it was a mistake that the board didn't review the work of the other district.

Ultimately, the board deliberations came down to a question of student rights, with Dalton stating at a recent meeting that the current policy proposals marks a compromise that gives parents more control while still respecting the privacy of students.

If passed, the policy will be included in the student handbook, Dalton said, giving parents the opportunity to discuss this with their children.

The board will meet at 7 p.m. at 225 Bowman Road, Hanover. The meeting can be attended in person or watched online through the district’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@swvision4498.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.