Central York steps closer to addressing book ban, approves superintendent pay raise

One question looms over Central York's elected school board as it debates how the district handles book challenges: Will the two banned books return to the high school library's shelves?

Board Vice President Jodi Grothe appeared to answer that question late Monday night as the body continued to discuss a series of policy proposals.

“If we approve this on June 20, which is next Tuesday, the books will go back in the library on Wednesday, June 21,” she said.

The district has been at the center of nationwide scrutiny over school curriculum since 2021, when a ban on various teacher resources that predominantly targeted works by creators of color was first reported on by The York Dispatch. That ban was lifted amid global news coverage and student protest.

However, a series of book challenges filed by a single person — school board candidate Faith Casale, according to documents obtained by the Dispatch via a Right-to-Know request — led to the removal of two books earlier this year. A panel of educators decided to pull "Push" by Sapphire and "A Court of Mist and Fury" by Sarah J. Maas from circulation, setting off a new round of student protest.

In the wake of a second book ban, the district's school board is considering several policies related to when — and how — students can be blocked from accessing certain books.

The school's library policy would create several categories for books in the library system based on children's ages. Parents would be able to restrict their child's access to those age-based categories, and could also request that a book be recategorized based on its content. That recategorization could be used to restrict all students' access to certain materials.

Despite ongoing concern over student access, the new policy received some tentative support from the young activists. Recent graduate Zachary Smith told the board Monday night that he likes an aspect of the policy that allows parents to opt out of the restrictions.

"I do think parents should have a say in what books their child can and cannot read," he said.

Smith added that he's fascinated that some community members confuse such a policy with indoctrination. Ultimately, he said, it gives parents more control over what their children read in school.

Another student, Tristan Doud, said both of his parents read "Push" and agreed it was a "hard read" — to which he agreed. But neither of his parents felt it should be banned for all students because they learned from it and believe students can, as well.

He said the board should pass the currently proposed policy.

When students learned about the latest ban, they began staging protests outside the high school to demand the return of the two books to the library. They also openly discussed the issue with the Dispatch in recent months.

Now, several of the students say they're waiting to see what the school board does next before staging any more protests. If the books are reinstated, their efforts will have worked.

Over the last two months, administrators, librarians and school board members met for a dozen or more hours across several days to draft a new library resource policy.

“We are now on version seven of this policy,” Superintendent Peter Aiken said Monday night as he introduced the latest draft for a second reading.

Board member Vickie Guth, who is also on the policy committee, asked what tools the librarians can use to categorize books. She explained that one of the committee’s goals was not to put more on the librarians’ plates.

Aiken said the staff used a computer system to narrow the 16,000 high school library books down to 2,000 that could reasonably be considered "adult" because of the characters, plot or subject matter. He said librarians will continue to review the books over the summer.

Assistant Superintendent Kevin Youcheff added that there are several review publications, such as The Horn Book, that help guide the librarians in categorizing books as they come in. Aiken said the high school purchases about 13 to 15 new books each year.

Another board member, Amy Milsten, asked what happens if parents who are sharing custody disagree over what the child can read.

“If a family is co-parenting, we would really rely on them to come up with a decision as a family,” Youcheff replied, explaining that similar issues arise in other scenarios in the district. He said the district would work with the family in conversations with the administration and the librarians to find an agreement.

Milsten had other concerns over grammar and a sentence that said the purchasing responsibility falls on the board.

After some discussion, Aiken and Youcheff clarified that the board won’t be in a position to stop librarians from purchasing certain books. When the board approves the purchases of books, it sees the expenditure amount, not the titles themselves.

Aiken said the draft policy gives another layer of transparency: The district will share purchased titles for everyone to see.

In other business, the board approved a 5% increase to Aiken’s salary. That money would have originally gone to his 401(k), according to board documents, but will go to his salary instead.

According to his contract, Aiken's current salary is set at $199,000 — meaning that it would increase to nearly $209,000. The contract indicates Aiken is eligible for a 3% pay increase each year, provided he receives at minimum a satisfactory or proficient performance evaluation.

The board will also vote on the district's budget at the next meeting. The current proposal calls for a 5.2% tax increase. The average owner of a property in the district assessed at $167,000 would pay $179.86 more under that proposal.

The board meets 6:30 p.m. June 20 at 775 Marion Road in Springettsbury Township to vote on the library resource policy, the budget and more. The meeting can be attended in person or online through the district's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@cysdboardminutes433.

To view the policy, go to the district's website.

