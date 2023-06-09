On eve of considering book policy, Central York docs show school board candidate requested removal

A candidate for Central York's school board filed the requests that led to the school district's removal of two books from its high school library, according to records provided via a Right-to-Know Law request.

Coming in the wake of a 2021 ban on various teacher resources that predominantly targeted works by creators of color, the removal of "Push" by Sapphire and "Court of Mist and Fury" by Sarah Maas drew protest from students.

It also led the school board to consider a raft of policies related to when — and how — students can be blocked from accessing certain books. Those policies are expected to be the subject of a school board meeting Monday night.

The York Dispatch requested a variety of materials related to the most recent book ban. Initially, the district rejected the request, insisting that its actions didn't constitute a ban. It then requested 30 additional days in order to provide the relevant public records to a subsequent request concerning "book challenges."

On Friday, the district provided a partial response to the Dispatch's request, including school board candidate Faith Casale's original requests for the removal of three books. According to previous public statements, a panel of district staff members who reviewed Casale's three requests chose not to restrict access to "Sold" by Patricia McCormick, an account of child sex trafficking.

School officials denied requests for additional materials concerning its process for removing the books, including how many staff hours were spent fulfilling the request, stating that it had no responding records.

A district spokesperson did not respond to several questions Friday, other than to provide a link to its website. As of Friday afternoon, Monday night's board agenda still had not been uploaded, although the district was expected to consider changes to its library policies.

Casale, who ran unsuccessfully for the school board as a Republican in 2021, will appear on the ballot again this November. She issued a written response to questions concerning her role in the latest book ban.

“I had several concerned parents and prior students reach out to me about books they were aware of,” Casale said. "Our community is crying out for our education system to get back on track."

In the documents Central York turned over — all of them citizens requests for reconsideration of material — Casale is the only name that appears.

In her request for the removal of "A Court of Mist and Fury," Casale wrote wrote that "students are under 18 [and] considered children. This is detailed sexual content." For "Push," she wrote that she found "racial slurs, foul language [and] sexual content" objectionable. In the space provided by the district asking requesters if there's any content in the material that they do like, Casale simply wrote a zero numeral.

A number of students, teachers and even Push's author — who was born Ramona Lofton and goes by the pen name Sapphire — have told The York Dispatch that such books help provide young people context for the world around them. In the case of "Push," which was adapted into an Oscar-winning film, many teens already have firsthand experience with poverty and racism, as well as physical and sexual abuse.

Casale challenged the three books in September. According to the district, her challenges were reviewed by a committee made up of two administrators, two teachers and a librarian.

Based on that review, the books were banned from the school library in January.

Students learned about the ban in March, and The York Dispatch began reporting on it soon thereafter.

During an April 24 board meeting, Central York Education Association President Lauri Brady said the district's librarians agreed with students that the books should be returned.

All of this, in combination with the high-profile 2021 book ban that garnered global attention, led the district to consider new policies for the review of books. Parents and guardians already had the option to restrict their children's access to certain materials.

The school board, however, has been debating how much power to grant parents when it comes to restricting certain materials to other children.

On Monday night, the school board is expected to give a second reading to a policy that would create several categories for books in the library system based on child's ages. Parents would be able to restrict their child's access to those age-based categories, and could also request that a book be recategorized based on its content. That recategorization, of course, could restrict all students' access to certain materials.

At a previous meeting, Superintendent Peter Aiken said if the review committee has concerns about a book, then he would have concerns.

“My job is to protect the kids,” he said.

Despite recent student protests, the district has stated that the two banned books would remain so until the school board passes the new library resource policy. It is expected to go to a vote June 20, based on previous school board announcements.

Board member Amy Milsten pointed out that "Push," for example, had been in the library for years without complaint.

“There’s a reason it’s a problem because somebody somewhere decided it should be a problem,” Milsten said. “But it was never a problem.”

Milsten also argued the onus should be on the parents. She said parents should have the right to choose what materials are acceptable for their children but shouldn't be forcing those decisions on all children and all parents.

Casale, in her comments to the Dispatch, seemed to argue the inverse: If parents decided that the items removed from the school library were appropriate, the students could find them elsewhere.

“The books are available through the public library should anyone want to read them,” she said.

At the last board meeting, the solicitor told the board he would clean up the draft for the board to revisit at the next meeting. If it makes it through this round, the board will vote on the policy on June 20.

Monday agenda should be posted on the school district's website soon.

The board will meet 6:30 p.m. Monday at 775 Marion Road, York. The meeting can be watched in person or online through the district's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@cysdboardminutes433.

You can read Casale's requests for the book removals below:

