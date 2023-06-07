Moms for Liberty, active in book bans and anti-empathy lawsuit, added to list of hate and anti-government groups

The Southern Poverty Law Center declared that Moms for Liberty, the group behind a challenge to West Shore School District's empathy-based curriculum, is an anti-government extremist group.

That designation seemed to surprise no one — least of all Moms for Liberty.

“What a proud moment for us joyful warriors,” Rhonda Garman, the head of Moms for Liberty's York chapter, said in a Twitter message. “They are beside themselves [because] they know we are united and conquering.”

Garman did not respond to requests for comment Wednesday.

The SPLC, which has tracked hate groups nationwide since 1971, defines organizations like Moms for Liberty as “part of the antidemocratic hard-right movement” that believes the government is tyrannical and shares various conspiracy theories.

'Winning the war': According to Moms for Liberty's own literature, its mission centers around “unifying, educating and empowering parents to defend their parental rights at all levels of the government.” Much of their language, including Garman's public statements, center around "winning the war" against government overreach.

In all, the SPLC has identified 72 groups in Pennsylvania propagating hate speech and anti-government beliefs. In York County, that also includes the Committee for Open Debate on the Holocaust and the South Central Pennsylvania Patriots.

Moms for Liberty fought against COVID health regulations, such as masking mandates, and sought to ban books from LGBTQ and other minority authors in schools. The Southern Poverty Law Center said the group also targets teachers, pushing to abolish the U.S. Department of Education and spread hate about the LGBTQ community.

Joel Folkemer, pastor of Union Evangelical Lutheran Church, said he wasn't surprised that Moms for Liberty was added to the SPLC's list of hate groups.

“They acted like one,” he said.

Folkemer added that there's nothing free about Moms for Liberty, as their group seeks to restrict the freedoms of minority groups. Groups like Moms for Liberty, he added, have weaponized Christianity against the marginalized people that the religion seeks to protect and uplift.

Clare Twomey, executive director of York City's Human Relations Commission, said the group meets the criteria for the SPLC's designation and has a "pretty egregious take on marginalized groups."

For Twomey, the bottom line is that Moms for Liberty claims to be trying to protect children, yet everything they espouse is “at best false and at worst harmful and toxic.”

She also noted that Moms for Liberty members were behind various organized campaigns against LGBTQ people, including resistance to the York Jewish Community Center's now-postponed Pancakes for Pride event.

The JCC itself has said that it received threats but has not answered The York Dispatch's requests for details about the communications, who was behind them and whether law enforcement was called.

Twomey added that, from what she has seen, Moms for Liberty members don’t understand why they are considered a hate group. Twomey would not be surprised if more people join it, despite the SPLC's new label.

The group has appeared at a number of York County protests, although their most visible presence seems to be at school board meetings.

In West Shore, four parents filed suit against the district with the help of America First Legal Foundation, and Moms for Liberty claimed that the curriculum conflicts with their religious values. America First Legal Foundation is a right-wing political nonprofit founded by Stephen Miller, former senior White House adviser for then-President Donald Trump.

The district’s curriculum is for students in kindergarten through 8th grade to “help our children learn the value of empathy, service and connection,” according to the district. Specifically, students learn how to understand from different perspectives.

That case is working its way through federal district court. At the end of May, the school district’s solicitors filed another motion to dismiss the case, which the judge is expected to rule over soon.

'Indoctrinated and brainwashed': Garman herself has spoken out publicly in favor of Central York School District's book bans.

“Watching these kids be so disrespectful and listening to how indoctrinated and brainwashed they are is heartbreaking,” she wrote in a tweet, referencing Central students fighting back against the book ban.

Earlier this year, the district banned two books — “Push” by Sapphire and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas — from the high school library. It hasn't confirmed who requested the bans, but Garman previously told WITF that she was the individual who challenged "Push" due to its depiction of child abuse.

According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, after Florida, Pennsylvania has the second-greatest number of Moms for Liberty members since the organization was founded. Their second annual summit will run from June 29 to July 2 in Philadelphia.

Moms for Liberty also has chapters in nearby Cumberland, Franklin, Lancaster and Lebanon counties, all of which are included on the SPLC's most recent update of its list of hate and anti-gvernment groups.

Support for teachers, students: Lauri Lebo, a spokesperson for the Pennsylvania State Education Association, said Moms for Liberty has worked to “promote false claims about educators, push book bans and undermine the rights of students.”

“PSEA will continue to oppose efforts like these and fight for the rights of our members and their students,” Lebo said.

Chad Baker, chair of the York County Democrats, said his organization has watched Moms for Liberty closely due to its advocacy in various school districts.

"We know that there’s involvement in some of the school board races locally,” he said.

Baker said that, to his knowledge, no individual candidate has publicly acknowledge an endorsement by Moms for Liberty. However, given the platforms and issues raised, he believes some of the rhetoric in the campaigns can be traced back to the group.

He added that he hopes the SPLC designation will give some candidates and voters pause to "think twice about who they're voting for."

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.