Pride Month events continue despite setbacks, enhanced security

York County will be celebrating Pride Month with a series of events, even as the LGBTQ community faces increased discrimination at the local and national level.

"York County Pride is an absolutely necessary event to be visible, resilient and strong in the face of the harmful rhetoric and continual targeting of the LGBTQIA+ community in our schools, communities and throughout the country,” said Rainbow Rose Center President Tesla Taliaferro.

The organization will be hosting its festivities from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the York Expo Center's All Trans Memorial Hall, 334 Carlisle Ave.

On the first day of Pride Month, Red Lion Area School District's school board passed a series of policies in response to anti-LGBTQ sentiment that controls which bathrooms students can use, which sports teams they join and what pronouns they can use.

The York Jewish Community Center faced threats over its planned Pancakes for Pride event, prompting it to first remove a children's story time presented by drag performers and later to postpone the event in its entirety — much to the dismay of the LGBTQ community.

Nationally, the community is fighting anti-transgender legislation that restricts or bans gender-affirming care for transgender minors in 17 states.

Target also came under fire over its Pride merchandise, with some customers knocking over displays or confronting employees. As a result, Target announced it would pull some of its merchandise off the sales floor.

Regardless, York County Pride is continuing on.

"This important event is the only one of its kind in York County and provides a safe space for everyone to celebrate and come together to advance the mission of making York a welcoming place for all," Taliaferro said.

He added that safety is a top priority. All bags will be checked by York Expo security and everyone will pass through metal detectors set up at each event entrance.

Taliaferro said "ample security" was hired for this event and will work with appropriate authorities to keep all eventgoers safe.

York County Pride is free and family friendly. This is the second annual celebration and will offer speakers, vendors and interactive children’s activities.

More than 20 performers, including the Witch Weather band, magic act Adam Sone and Krystal Younglove, and Drag Queens Poison and Sible Sible and Drag King Xander Valentine, will take to the stage. Miss Amie Vanite will read during Drag Storytime. Poets and disc jockeys will also perform.

There will be over 150 vendors participating, and the event will be smoke and vape free.

Roost Uncommon Kitchen will introduce its first Drag Story Time Brunch from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at 35 W. Market St. Proceeds will go to the Rainbow Rose Center.

Pride Hanover will have its third annual event, which kicks off at noon Saturday, July 29, at Moul Field, 151-153 Moul Ave., Hanover. A full schedule will be announced soon. It is still taking vendors, who can apply on the organization’s website. Spaces are $40.

Lancaster Pride 2023, meanwhile, will be held at noon Saturday, June 17, at the Lancaster County Convention Center, 25 S. Queen St., Lancaster. Harrisburg will celebrate its 31st annual Pride Festival from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 29, in Soldier’s Grove, along Commonwealth Avenue near the state Capitol.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.