York JCC postpones Pride event after canceling drag story time

York's Jewish Community Center postponed its third annual Pancakes for Pride event, not long after it canceled a children's story time presented with a drag performer due to reported threats.

“After much consideration, we have decided to reschedule . . . to ensure the programming is reflective of the communities we serve,” Interim Executive Director Les Cohen said, in a written statement.

Cohen added that the decision was made to "to ensure a safe space for all while listening to our community has created confusion and concern." Cohen did not respond to additional questions.

No new date was listed on the JCC's Facebook event, which indicates the event was canceled. The event page was also deleted from the JCC's website.

Originally the event was supposed to offer an educational presentation, story time sessions and chalk artists, as well as a red carpet catwalk, selfie station and bounce house.

Cohen previously said the JCC removed its drag programming because it received “concerning messages,” but would not elaborate further on how they were concerning or where the messages came from. Nor was it clear if law enforcement was involved.

“While we understand that it is disappointing that the entire event has been canceled, we believe this was the best decision for the community,” Rainbow Rose Center President Tesla Taliaferro said Monday.

Taliaferro said the center is still waiting for the JCC to issue a public policy for its failure to stand up against adversity.

The JCC's removal of story hour came around the same time Target was also under fire for withdrawing some of their merchandise after customers reportedly confronted workers and tipped over displays.

Meanwhile, Red Lion Area School District's elected school board passed a series of restrictive policies in response to anti-LGBTQ sentiment that control which bathrooms students can use, which sports teams they join and what pronouns they can use.

Hanover-area South Western School District is considering a different approach to their facilities, giving students five different possible with regard to bathrooms.

Cohen said the JCC will process refunds for those who purchased pancake boxes this year.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.