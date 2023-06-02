Red Lion student, mother plan to 'go to war' with Red Lion over anti-LGBTQ policies

On the first day of Pride Month, Red Lion school board officials passed a series of restrictive policies in response to anti-LGBTQ sentiment that control which bathrooms students can use, which sports teams they join and even what pronouns they can use.

Despite lengthy public comment at the roughly 2-hour-long meeting, the board did not discuss the measures before unanimously approving them.

In addition to an already restrictive bathroom policy requiring students to use the facilities that correspond with the gender on their birth certificate, the district's elected school board enacted a similar policy with regard to athletics.

Yet another policy would require parents to sign off if a student's pronouns don't align with their birth certificate. Furthermore, it creates an exemption wherein students and staff aren't required to honor those pronouns, even if parents support them.

Despite warnings from the ACLU, other groups and now a letter from the Education Law Center, that the proposals were discriminatory and liable to result in litigation, the district moved forward with them.

At least one Red Lion parent said she plans to pursue litigation against the school for both the latest set of policies and its previous "emergency directive" handed down last December.

Stephanie Smith, whose transgender son Parker previously spoke out about the damage the school was inflicting on its LGBTQ students, said she was angry and disgusted with school officials.

She walked out after the vote.

“I am done,” she said, in a subsequent interview. “I’m not playing.”

Stephanie Smith added that she plans to "go to war" with Red Lion and other districts to stop policies like this.

Red Lion's latest round of anti-LGBTQ policies were written with the help of the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, a conservative non-profit whose stated mission is to "defend human life," on the proposals concerning LGBTQ students. The group is connected to Pennsylvania Family Institute, which propagates similar policies.

In the last meeting, many spoke out in favor of these policies, including state Rep. Wendy Fink, R-Windsor Township.

“This is a fantastic policy,” she said, adding that she would stand behind the school district in its defense.

On Thursday night, the tables were turned and many more spoke out against these policies, asking the board to not pass them, including recently graduated student Parker Smith. For the public to be heard, they had to be called up by a ticket number at random and only had three minutes to speak, which upset some of the speakers. This system was not used for the other public comment section for the rest of the agenda items unrelated to the anti-LGBTQ policies.

Smith said he was nervous about speaking and didn’t have much hope these policies wouldn’t be passed. He put that aside because he knew he had to be heard.

“Not only (are the policies) blatantly illegal, it is also targeting these students,” Smith said, pointing to language in Title IX.

He added not only is the board making these policies, but also ignoring the students.

“We are speaking out,” he said. “We are saying, ‘Hey, you’re hurting us.’”

He said it is a big deal to the students it impacts. The policies should accommodate and compromise for everyone so all can feel safe.

Smith told the Dispatch when the policy passed, he was emotional. He was disappointed the board didn’t speak about the policies in public view. He said then people could know where people stood.

On Thursday night, school board candidates Matt Keene, who will be on the November ballot, and Chyenne Gunn, who participated in the primary election as a write-in candidate, asked the board to reconsider.

Gunn said that no one needs to fear transgender people — but transgender students have far more to fear. She added the suicide rate is a lot higher in the transgender population, too.

“So, if there are only a handful of trans kids at RLASD, you’re OK with one to three kids ending their lives because of these policies that perpetuate negative agendas towards the trans students?” Gunn asked the school board.

She added the LGBTQ community was there for the meeting. While many applauded the board at the last meeting for listening to the community, Gunn said they could also listen to the LGBTQ community that showed that night.

Keene said he doesn’t “fully understand or appreciate” the LGBTQ issues or their community. That, however, does not mean their rights should be abridged, he added.

“Half the time, I can't even keep the alphabet soup straight,” he said. “But guess what? My inability to wrap my head around these issues is my problem to work through; not theirs.”

Keene added it doesn’t exclude him from his obligation to treat them as humans.

“I didn’t vote for school board members to serve as morality police or culture warriors,” he said if the board members can’t enable every student to attend the schools safely without fear or harassment and still get the deserved respect, it’s time to replace them.

The set of policies restricting transgender students ultimately passed unanimously in a group with three other policies-threat assessment, food services and emergency preparedness and response.

Naomi Asper, the founder of Pride Hanover, said Red Lion’s “policy is straightforward discrimination as well as hate-filled rhetoric.” She believes the district will be facing a number of lawsuits, adding that her organization will stand beside the Rainbow Rose Center.

PFLAG York, an LGBTQ+ support group, is also disappointed in this. The organization's treasurer, Kathy Vosburg, has a transgender daughter herself. Vosburg said she was “astounded at the atrocity.”

“I could not imagine how these students felt,” she added.

Vosburg said she's disappointed the board is willing to let students’ mental health be put at risk for this. She questioned how the board is OK doing this because the possibly affected group is in the minority.

“That’s a child’s life,” she said.

She will be composing a letter as a Red Lion resident to the board. Vosburg is also reaching out to national legislatures to see what can be done.

ACLU Senior Policy and Advocacy Strategist Julie Zaebst said the organization was “disappointed and disheartened” the board passed the policies.

But she noted that this isn't Red Lion's first homophobic policy. Nearly a decade ago, the district ran the deadname of another transgender student, Isaak Wolfe, on the prom queen ballot. School officials threatened to do it again at graduation until the ACLU intervened.

Zaebst said any students who are impacted by this policy should contact the ACLU. The organization also reminded people to get out and vote in the November election, she said.

Parker Smith will remember this when he gets to vote for his first time as a 18-year-old.

He's also taking something he heard Superintendent Robert Walker said during his graduation to heart — that graduates should stand up for what they believe in.

Red Lion isn't the only school district grappling with these kinds of policies. South Western School District is expected to vote on a bathroom policy later this month. If passed, South Western's proposal would split the two current gendered options into five: male and female facilities based on sex assigned at birth, male and female based on gender identity; and single-user gender-neutral facilities.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.