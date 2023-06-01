At start of Pride Month, school district approves restrictive policies for transgender students

On the first day of Pride Month, Red Lion school board officials passed a series of restrictive policies in response to anti-LGBT sentiment that controls which bathrooms students can use, which sports teams they join and even what pronouns they can use.

The meeting ran for roughly two hours on June 1, with the public discussing concerns about the three policies the board passed.

In addition to an already restrictive bathroom policy requiring students to use the facilities that correspondent with the gender on their birth certificate, the district's elected school board enacted a similar policy with regard to athletics.

Yet another policy would require parents to sign off if a student's pronouns don't align with their birth certificate. Furthermore, it creates an exemption wherein students and staff aren't required to honor those pronouns, even if parents support them.

Despite warnings from the ACLU and other groups that the proposals were discriminatory and liable to result in litigation, the district moved forward with them.

These policies were written with the help of the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, a conservative non-profit whose stated mission is to "defend human life," on the proposals concerning LGBTQ students. The group is connected to Pennsylvania Family Institute, who follows similar ideas.

In the last meeting, many spoke out in favor of these policies, including state Rep. Wendy Fink, R-Windsor Township.

“This is a fantastic policy,” she said, adding that she would stand behind the school district in its defense.

On Thursday night, the tables were turned and many more spoke out against these policies, asking the board to not pass them, including recently graduated student Parker Smith.

“Not only (are the policies) blatantly illegal, it is also targeting these students,” Smith said, pointing to language in Title IX.

He added not only is the board making these policies, but also ignoring the students.

“We are speaking out,” he said. “We are saying, ‘Hey, you’re hurting us.’”

He said it is a big deal to the students it impacts. The policies should accommodate and compromise for everyone so all can feel safe.

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

School board candidates Matt Keene, who will be on the November ballot, and Chyenne Gunn, who participated in the primary election as a write-in candidate, asked the board to reconsider.

Gunn said that no one needs to fear the transgender people — but transgender students have far more to fear. She added the suicide rate is a lot higher in the transgender population, too.

“So, if there are only a handful of trans kids at RLASD, you’re OK with one to three kids ending their lives because of these policies that perpetuate negative agendas towards the trans students?” Gunn asked the school board.

She added the LGBTQ community was there for the meeting. While many applauded the board at the last meeting for listening to the community, Gunn said they could also listen to the LGBTQ community that showed that night.

Keene said he doesn’t “fully understand or appreciate” the LGBTQ issues or their community. That, however, does not mean their rights should be abridged, he added.

“Half the time, I can't even keep the alphabet soup straight,” he said. “But guess what? My inability to wrap my head around these issues is my problem to work through; not theirs.”

Keene added it doesn’t exclude him from his obligation to treat them as humans.

“I didn’t vote for school board members to serve as morality police or culture warriors,” he said if the board members can’t enable every student to attend the schools safely without fear or harassment and still get the deserved respect, it’s time to replace them.

The set of policies restricting transgender students ultimately passed unanimously.

Red Lion isn't the only school district to be dealing with this problem. South Western School District will vote on a bathroom policy that is different from Red Lion. If passed, South Western's proposal would split the two current gendered options into five: male and female facilities based on sex assigned at birth, male and female based on gender identity; and single-user gender-neutral facilities.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.