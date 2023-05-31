Two York County school districts advance very different policies concerning transgender students

South Western School District officials are primed to move forward on changes to bathroom and locker room policies in response to a few parents and a board member who raised concerns about transgender students.

The specific policy, which is scheduled to go to a vote June 14, is comparatively less restrictive than the one already in place at Red Lion Area schools. If passed, South Western's proposal would split the two current gendered options into five: male and female facilities based on sex assigned at birth, male and female based on gender identity; and single-user gender-neutral facilities.

Board member Matt Gelazela, at the board's May 24 meeting, continued to advocate for a policy closer to Red Lion's, which requires students to use the facilities that align with the gender on their birth certificates.

Red Lion: Red Lion is expected to meet at 7 p.m. Thursday to consider additional policies that the ACLU of Pennsylvania and LGBTQ advocates have described as discriminatory.

In addition to the bathroom policy, Red Lion will consider new requirements restricting which sports teams students can join and what pronouns they can use in school. The latter policy would require parents to sign off if a student's pronouns don't align with their birth certificate. Furthermore, it creates an exemption wherein students and staff aren't required to honor those pronouns, even if parents support them.

Tweaks: During its most recent meeting, South Western Solicitor Leigh Dalton said several tweaks were made to that district's proposal, including the removal of language concerning disciplinary action.

Gelazela, who previously advocated for more parental control, said this policy should be in the student handbook. Gelazela also asked the board to add language concerning parental rights.

“I recommended that we as a board consider Red Lion’s policy in our adoption of what we’re doing here,” he said. "Now, the board has decided not to investigate what Red Lion is doing, and I think that’s a mistake.”

Gelazela specifically raised concerns about gym showers.

But South Western Superintendent Jay Burkhart said privacy measures, such as curtains, already exist in the district's showers.

“You would be expected to have privacy when you shower,” he said.

He said there will be areas that will give the students privacy by using curtains.

Board member Cindy Boyer pointed out that with the laws the way they are, the district can’t force students to use any specific facility.

After Gelazela brought up Red Lion again, Boyer said she isn’t sure if that was the district they should follow.

“Maybe other districts — but not Red Lion,” she said.

Questions: Board member Amanda Weaver questioned if adding parental consent to the policy would violate the students’ rights, including possible Title IX violations. That's why she created the compromise in the policy where the school helps the student talk to their parents but still offers them a safe space, she explained.

Plus, Board President Ray Mummert said that parents would have access to the policy and would be encouraged to discuss the matter with their own children.

Gelazela’s motion to add parental consent to the policy failed in a 7-1 vote.

Ultimately, the board agreed to advance to policy toward a possible final vote at its next meeting.

The next South Western board meeting is Wednesday, June 14. It can be attended in person at 225 Bowman Road, Hanover, or watched online through their YouTube channel.

Red Lion's proposals will be considered at the board's 7 p.m. Thursday meeting at 200 Horace Mann Ave., Red Lion. It can be attended in person or watched virtually through Zoom; link can be found on the district's website. Those who attend in person can comment on the reading; they will receive a ticket that will be drawn randomly during the public comment section.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.