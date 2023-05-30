Northeastern School Board to interview new board candidates June 12

Northeastern School District's board is seeking yet another board member.

Board President Mike Redding said Connie Wilson stepped down May 15, citing personal reasons. She represented the district's second region — the same region that saw another vacancy in recent months.

The school board will interview candidates 6 p.m. June 12. According to Redding, the candidate must currently live in Region 2, which is Manchester Borough, Mount Wolf Borough and Newberry Township, be 18 or older and have good moral character.

This seat will be up for grabs during the November election. The person the board elects in June will serve on the board until Dec 4, 2023.

To apply, candidates must send a letter of application — including their resume, a statement of interest and contact information — to the school by 4 p.m. May 31. This application may be faxed to 937-328-6592 or dropped off at 41 Harding Street, Manchester.

MORE:Suspect in fatal Shrewsbury Township shooting transferred to York County Prison

MORE:Certification reveals low turnout in York County primary as officials discuss polling place blunder

MORE:LGBTQ community holds youth forum amid rising anti-trans policies, threats

In other district news, Redding said the board is still considering potential replacements for the retiring Superintendent Stacey Sidle, whose last day is Aug. 30.

The district will post news on the superintendent search on their website at https://sites.google.com/nebobcats.org/nesd/board-of-school-directors/superintendent-search.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.