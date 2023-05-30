LGBTQ community holds youth forum amid rising anti-trans policies, threats

This year's Pride celebrations come at an increasingly fraught time for many York County LGBTQ people amid an uptick in threats and the proliferation of discriminatory policies debated by local school boards.

Red Lion Area school officials handed down an "emergency directive" last December requiring students to use the bathrooms that align with the gender on their birth certificates — and recently doubled down with a raft of additional policy proposals that would, among other things, exempt staff from honoring names and pronouns.

The Hanover-area South Western School District, meanwhile, is considering new restrictions on which facilities transgender and nonbinary students can use.

"Our York LGBTQIA+ youth are being attacked on many fronts," said Tesla Taliaferro, president of the Rainbow Rose Center.

Most recently, York's Jewish Community Center removed some of the programming — including a children's story time presented with a drag performer — from its June 11 "Pancakes for Pride" event in response to threats it received.

Les Cohen, the JCC's interim executive director, declined to provide specifics on the threats, calling them "concerning messages."

Nonetheless, the event will continue on despite the changes.

“The Pancakes for Pride event celebrates the diversity of the communities we serve and focuses on the acceptance of others, embracing diversity, creative self-expression and self-esteem in a safe space,” Cohen said.

It's against this backdrop that the Rainbow Rose Center partnered with PFLAG and the Trevor Project to host a Youth Town Hall. The town hall, scheduled from 5:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, will be held at Marketview Arts at 37 West Philadelphia Street, York.

Taliaferro said the event is to make sure that the youth know they are loved, celebrated and accepted — as well as to empower allies and community members with the resources they need to protect the younger generation.

The event has been in the works for more than a year, Taliaferro said, as the national rhetoric around LGBTQ issues — and particularly transgender rights — grew increasingly heated. One focal point, he said, is to encourage local elected officials to pass policies and ordinances protecting the LGBTQ community from discrimination.

Conversion therapy discussion: Conversion therapy is a widely discredited practice in which LGBTQ people are forced to undergo therapy designed to make them straight. Last year, then-Gov. Tom Wolf signed an executive order banning the use of taxpayer dollars on conversion therapy. Gov. Josh Shapiro's administration has also supported protecting LGBTQ rights, most recently promising to sign anti-discrimination legislation passed by the state House.

LGBTQ advocates, however, are pushing for legislation that would make the conversion therapy prohibition part of state law, not subject to change with each successive governor.

If local towns pass ordinances against conversation therapy, Taliaferro said the state may be more inclined to do the same. Practitioners are difficult to track, he said, because they operate “underground, outside of ordained systems of care or falsely marketing their services as bona fide therapies and mental health care.”

Gwen Stembridge, The Trevor Project’s advocacy campaign manager, said the campaign's first target is York City, in the hopes that the Democratic city will set an example for others to follow.

“Conversion therapy is a deeply damaging and harmful practice that has no place in Pennsylvania — or any state,” Stembridge said.

According to the Trevor Project’s 2022 National Survey on LGBTQ Youth Mental Health, the organization found 16% of Pennsylvania’s LGBTQ+ youth have been threatened with or subjected to conversion therapy and that those who reported this are more likely to attempt suicide than those who did experience this.

Concern for community: Taliaferro said people are concerned about how the school boards and local communities have been acting toward the LGBTQ+ community.

The Rainbow Rose Center has worked to shine a light on some of those discriminatory policies. It also spoke with several JCC staffers and informed the staff of the center’s disappointment over changes to the "Pancakes for Pride" event, he said.

Across the country, an increasing number of states are considering — and sometimes enacting — policies restricting LGBTQ people. That includes banning drag performances, gender-affirming care for trans youth and even discussion of LGBTQ issues in K-12 schools. According to the ACLU, at least 491 anti-LGBTQ bills have been introduced nationwide — including three in Pennsylvania.

Anti-LGBTQ rhetoric has also hit major corporations.

The Associated Press reported that Target surrendered to threatening groups and decided to remove some LGBTQ merchandise from the stores after customers reportedly confronted workers and tipped over displays.

“Since introducing this year’s collection, we’ve experienced threats impacting our team members’ sense of safety and well-being while at work,” Target said in a statement.

Difficult position: Taliaferro said he's cognizant of the difficult position the JCC was in. He noted that it has been an ally in the past but is disappointed the organization didn't take a firmer stance.

“In the end, they never should have bowed to the bigotry that they were receiving,” he said, explaining the organization could have contacted the authorities or reached out to the Rainbow Rose Center for help.

“There was never any danger to the community,” he added.

Taliaferro said there will be extra precautions at the Youth Town Hall to ensure all who participate are safe and protected. He said it may be streamed online during the event or afterward. That is still being worked out, but viewers should watch the Rainbow Rose Center’s Facebook page for more information.

The JCC's Pancakes for Pride, without drag performers, is scheduled Sunday, June 11, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the JCC, 2000 Hollywood Drive, York.

