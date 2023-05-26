York County's drug court helps people break the cycle of addiction and crime

When 34-year-old Thomas Cox started York County's drug court process, he found himself “dragging a little bit” — unsure whether he actually wanted to commit to the program.

The process, however, changed his mind.

“I can’t ask for anything better,” he said, at the end of the program.

York County has four wellness courts, with areas of focus such as veterans or drugs. Those who enter the program spend about two years in it before they graduate. Some, like Cox, may take a little longer. The whole point is to help participants get out of the criminal justice system by helping with underlying cases.

“Today’s the first day of your hard work,” York County Common Pleas Judge Amber Kraft said, addressing the latest crop of wellness court graduates.

She said the program is hard work, but now they would be taking off the training wheels. She reminded them they aren’t alone.

The drug court program began in 1997 to help those who were diagnosed with substance abuse. Cox graduated with six other people from his program. One man graduated from the Veterans Court and nine people graduated from the DUI Court at the same ceremony.

When asked what life was like before this program, Cox replied simply: “Jail.”

Between 2012 and 2020, Cox said he was in and out of jail, not spending much time at home. When he wasn't in jail, he was either getting high or selling drugs to support his habit.

Cox said drug court helped him break that cycle.

“I struggle, but it’s not like it was,” he said.

At two and a half years sober, he has positive support and his daughter in his life. The second best thing, he said, he has going for him is his business that he owns, Peace of Mind Movers.

Cox got into the moving industry when he first came home. He realized he enjoyed it and thought why couldn’t he run his own business. So he did just that.

He started down this road when he decided "to change lanes." Cox went to court in Adams County, “facing a lot of time.” But instead of getting that time, he said the court saw he was trying, so he got house arrest.

“And it opened my eyes,” he said. “That was the first time I ever walked into a courtroom and came back out.”

He met Kraft around the time she presided over a hearing of his. While standing on stage before presenting Cox with his plaque on May 9, she recalled that day. She remembered trying to decide if he would or would not do the program.

Kraft said when she saw Cox at a hearing for him, he promised he would be successful in the program, which he was.

“It wasn’t easy, but he made it look easy,” she said.

A few people gave the graduates and those in the program some advice, including 2012 graduate Josh Dugan. Dugan started using drugs at 14 and had over 20 criminal cases before entering the program in 2011.

Dugan said, “I owed every single cellphone company money.”

His credit cards were maxed out and he had nothing to his name except a bag of clothes. Everything else was used for drugs. Dugan wasn’t sure if he would succeed in the program.

Dugan said, “Failure was what I did. I failed at everything.”

Now, he is over 13 years clean.

He said the program gave him the foundation to cope with life without getting high.

Life has been great and terrible since graduating.

“I don’t think life gets any easier with sobriety,” he said on the stage. “I think you just get better at coping with the programs that come our way.”

Five months after he graduated, his grandfather died. Five months after that, his mother, who was his biggest supporter, died.

But in recent years, he proposed to his fiancé. He holds down a job that he enjoys.

Dugan told the graduates and those currently in the program to keep working.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.