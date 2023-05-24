Red Lion father, whose son witnessed Kain Heiland shooting, tries to promote healing

Red Lion is still reeling from the April 1 shooting death of 12-year-old Kain Heiland, as his accused killer — 13-year-old Nolan Grove — is set to appear before a York County judge.

Every week, for example, Gypsy Manson draws a new chalk design — layering colors onto the sidewalk — at the "terrible place" where Heiland was fatally shot. He spends a few hours each week on the designs.

“For a while, nothing was happening and it felt like nobody was doing anything,” Manson said, explaining why he started his own personal vigil.

Manson, of course, isn't the only one — although the shooting hit particularly close to home for his family. His son, Miles, witnessed the shooting.

“We’ve been affected on multiple levels,” he said.

The community of some 6,500 people has seen a number of vigils and memorial events in recent weeks. Nearly everyone had some connection to the boys or their families. It's also seen more than its share of anger and speculation about the events leading up to Heiland's death and how Grove's eventual trial may unfold.

Grove will next appear in court at 11 a.m. Friday before Judge Maria Musti Cook for a status hearing, then at a preliminary hearing currently scheduled for June 27. The teen faces third-degree murder, involuntary manslaughter and other charges related to the shooting.

'Happy night' planned: Although Gypsy Manson didn't know the other boys well, he said Miles and Kain hung out almost daily. The father said his son was hanging out with the other two, and there were plans to have a sleepover.

“It was going to be a happy night,” he said.

Manson said he'd rushed home from work to start making dinner. The boys, meanwhile, were outside playing when the gun that Grove allegedly fired went off, fatally injuring Heiland.

Since then, Manson has watched his son's struggles. He said he's jumpy, constantly double-checking doors to make sure they're locked and always looking over his shoulder. Today, he shies away from watching movies.

Complicating matters, he said, are bullies at his school who've made insensitive remarks about the shooting.

“I never expected anything like that to happen,” the father said. “I have no idea what to do as a dad.”

Initially, Manson took time off from work to care for his son. They went on hikes together for a while. They worked on events such as Still Pushing, an April 13 fundraiser for various mental health causes.

'I need this': Manson completes his artworks on the first sidewalk blocks closest to the street, rather than closer to the houses to be respectful of those living there.

“I need this,” he said, of his impromptu art pieces.

Manson draws his name or writes “End the violence” or “Stay positive.” He will include a Japanese anime character, Pikachu or the #JusticeforKain that Heiland’s family started while waiting for charges to be made. Manson said he will spend three or four hours a week to create new drawings.

His body often aches after he's completed a chalk drawing.

“I just try to use that as part of the healing,” he said.

He’s not the only one to leave artwork there.

Faded reminders, either in chalk or other mediums, still appeared on the sidewalk and blacktop Tuesday morning.

The pole people used to house Heiland’s memorial, which was covered in balloons and signs or surrounded by candles and other items, stood empty. Before Manson left for the day, he made sure to tie some blue ribbons and balloons for Heiland.

That place was also where residents gathered to remember Heiland days after he died. More memorials and vigils followed as the community dealt with their grief.

Arts festival planned: Manson and Red Lion Recreation are organizing another event for Heiland — the Red Lion Arts Festival — which will run from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday on Boundary Avenue in Red Lion.

This was supposed to be a day to get together for families to have fun and kick off the children’s summer break. The original plan, Manson said, was for the money raised to go to 18 South Ministries. Now, it will go to Heiland's family to help offset funeral and other expenses.

“We geared it more toward Kain a little bit because it’s hard to even have a good time, celebrate,” Manson said.

Vendors fundraising for the Heiland family will be there, selling ribbons, signs and more.

The event will also feature live painting, a sidewalk chalk competition, food trucks, an art auction, other auctions and raffles. Building Bridges for Brianna, an organization promoting suicide awareness and prevention, will be there to offer mental health resources.

Aiming to heal: Manson hopes this helps heal the community, even if it is on a small level.

“Bringing more people together for good causes, not to bleed their pockets, but show love; give the kids something to do,” he said.

He said the town suffers from problems such as vandalism, but this event may give teens a way to release that negativity positively, through sidewalk art or something else. Because he's aware not everyone can afford to participate, he asked the vendors to provide free games, water or snacks.

Community members have been dealing with their grief in different ways, including fundraisers and a ride to remember him and Red Lion Area School District offered help to students and staff as they grieved.

Suicide Prevention of York set up trauma therapy appointments for many local children, including Manson's son. The father said he's also doing what he can to make his son and other children in the neighborhood feel safe.

“The need is pretty heavy all around,” he said.

Manson said he's hopeful that the summer will make things easier for his son. At a minimum, he said, it'll give him a respite from the pressures of bullying at school.

“He’s hanging in there,” he said. “He’s trying to stay busy.”

In the meantime, Manson will try to continue to spread love, try to better the community and give the teens an outlet. More information about the festival is available on its Facebook page.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.