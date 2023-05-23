Congratulations, seniors! A list of York County graduation ceremonies, last days of school

As the school year comes to a close, York County seniors are looking ahead to their next steps in life.

Their first step will be graduation, and districts across the county are planning graduation ceremonies in the weeks ahead.

Here are the upcoming graduation ceremonies across the county:

York Catholic's graduation is at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 23.

York Academy's ceremony starts at 7 p.m. May 25.

Susquehannock’s doors open at 5:45 p.m. May 25 with graduation is 7 p.m. May 25. The rain date is the the following day.

West York’s ceremony is 7 p.m. May 25 at the high school.

Red Lion Area’s graduation starts at 6:45 p.m. May 26 in Horn Field.

Dallastown’s graduation is 6:30 p.m. May 26 in the York Expo Center.

Central York Panthers' ceremony starts at 6:45 p.m. May 26 at the Athletic Stadium.

York Suburban’s graduation is 7 p.m. May 31 in the stadium weather permitting.

Eastern’s graduation is 6:30 p.m. May 31 at the high school stadium. If there is rain, it will be moved inside.

Northeastern’s commencement is 6:30 p.m.to 9 p.m. May 31 at the stadium, according to their calendar.

Hanover seniors' graduation ceremony will start at 7 p.m. June 1 at Sheppard Myers Stadium.

South Western's graduation is on 7 p.m. June 2 in the high school stadium.

Kennard-Dale's commencement is 7 p.m. June 2.

Spring Grove's is 7 p.m. June 2 at the Papermakers Stadium.

Red Land High School’s ceremony is 10 a.m. on June 3 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

Cedar Cliff’s is 1:30 p.m. June 3 at the Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex.

Dover Area graduation is 9 a.m. June 3 as the school district’s stadium.

York Tech graduation is 5 p.m. June 6 at the Weis Market Arena at the York Expo Center.

Northern High seniors graduate 7: 30 p.m. June 8 at Christian Life Assembly in Camp Hill.

York City’s doors open at 5:30 p.m. June 7 at the Fairgrounds. Doors close at 7 p.m.

Here is the list of the last day of school, per the district's calendars:

York Academy’s last day of school May 31 for all grades.

Southern York has May 25 as the tentative last day of school on their online calendar.

West York students and teachers’ last day is May 26.

The last day of school for Red Lion Area students in grades kindergarten to 11th is May 26.

York Suburban’s last day of school is May 31 district wide.

Eastern lets out May 31 for all grades.

Hanover students' last days are May 31 and June 1.

Dover lets out June 1.

Spring Grove's last day is June 1.

Northeastern is June 1 for all students.

West Shore school district closes June 2.

South Eastern's last day is June 2.

Dallastown’s calendar shows June 2 as the last day of school for all grades.

York City’s last day of school is June 2.

Central’s last day of school for all students is June 6.

Northern closes June 7.

