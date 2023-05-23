Dallastown student claims this year's Distinguished Young Woman title

Dallastown student Namya Jindal was named the 58th Distinguished Young Woman of York County in an event Sunday.

Jindal and 20 other high school students competed for $42,000 in scholarship money. All of the teens came from local high schools. They can only apply once as juniors to participate, but this program can help them because it carries “a lot of weight” in college admissions and networking, according to program chair Lyn Bergdoll.

She added this program gives these teens “as many opportunities as possible, not just scholarships, but to know themselves and grow as an individual.”

The money will be spread across 17 different winners, including the teen who won the overall competition, runners up and winners in individual categories.

Jindal, who plans to attend Brown University and become a neurologist, will move on to the state competition. She will represent York County at the Aug. 5 event in Pittsburgh.

MORE:Recycling center opens state-of-the-art facility—featuring 11 robots—after devastating fire

MORE:York City to hire outside law firm to fill city solicitor role

MORE:Police trying to identify suspect in arson at former Memorial Hospital site

>>Please consider subscribing to support local journalism.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.