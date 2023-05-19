Transgender Red Lion student speaks out against new policies: 'I just want to get through math'

For Red Lion Area High School senior Parker Smith, new restrictions being considered by the district's elected school board against transgender students will affect more than which bathroom he uses.

Smith, one of the few voices who stood up to oppose the measures at Thursday night's meeting, said a number of his LGBTQ peers live in fear of bullying by their peers and their own families.

Now, the school's anti-trans policies threaten to make the district an even more hostile place.

“I’m too worried about whether I’m going to get something thrown at me in the cafeteria,” he told the school board. “I just want to get through math.”

The 17-year-old tried to keep a low profile to avoid reprisal but, with graduation just a few days away, he now feels more comfortable speaking out.

He plans to keep fighting.

“My friends are still in this school,” he said, in an interview after the meeting. “They’re still being affected even after I leave. They need somebody to fight for them.”

Smith said several of his friends are not fully out to everyone, fearful that their fundamentalist parents will make their lives even more difficult.

“Those parents may force them into conversion therapy or kick them out of their houses,” he said, adding that he hasn’t spoken to his own father for a year because he doesn't accept his gender identity.

Red Lion's LGBTQ students aren't wrong to fear reprisal.

During a nearly 2-hour-long meeting, the vast majority of those who spoke during the public comment section supported the district's anti-trans policy proposals. Even Republican state Rep. Wendy Fink took to the microphone to support a policy that the American Civil Liberties Union previously described as discriminatory.

Fink said she believes discrimination is wrong and doesn't know anyone who would argue in favor of discrimination.

“This is a fantastic policy,” she said, adding that she would stand behind the school district in its defense.

In December, shortly after the Red Lion's emergency directive requiring students to use the bathrooms that align with the gender on their birth certificates was passed, the ACLU of Pennsylvania issued a letter warning that the there was a "risk of liability" and that the district was violating both the U.S. Constitution and Title IX civil rights protections against sex-based discrimination.

Now, in addition to codifying that rule, the district's elected school board is considering additional policies that would restrict which athletic teams students can join, require parental consent and documentation for students to use a different name or pronoun from their birth certificates, and exempt students and staff from respecting a student's gender identity if doing so is "inconsistent with their beliefs."

Prior to Thursday night's meeting, Rainbow Rose Center President Tesla Taliaferro said Red Lion's proposal ignores the basic humanity of the district's children.

“There are so many issues that the school board should be focused on," he said. “Instead, they are targeting the few transgender in their schools and making them out to be monsters.”

And Red Lion's hardly alone.

The Hanover-area South Western School District, for example, is considering a policy that calls for splitting the two current gendered options into five. At least 20 states have imposed bans or limits on transgender athletes’ sports participation at the K-12 or collegiate level, the Associated Press reported. At least 18 states have adopted laws or policies — including some blocked by courts — barring gender-affirming medical care, such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery for minors.

Fink herself has signed on as a co-sponsor to two anti-LGBTQ bills in the state Legislature — one a version of Florida's “don’t say gay” bill and the other, sponsored by fellow York County Republican state Rep. Dawn Keefer, barring trans women from competing in women’s sports.

On Thursday night, the ACLU of Pennsylvania took to Twitter, asking any student facing LGBTQ discrimination to contact the organization's legal team. At least one Red Lion parent told the Dispatch they're doing just that.

Red Lion Board President Stephen Simpson said school officials worked with the Harrisburg-based Independence Law Center, a conservative nonprofit whose stated mission is to "defend human life," on the proposals concerning LGBTQ students.

“We have approached these topics in a manner that demonstrates respect and goodwill," Simpson said Thursday night.

Since the December passage of an "emergency directive," the district's transgender students — a number the district itself pegged at six, although Smith noted that a number are closeted — have had to either use facilities of the opposite gender or a single-stall facility, such as those attached to the guidance counselors' or nurse's offices.

“I nearly peed myself having to run all the way across campus trying to get to the guidance office,” Smith said, after the meeting.

His mother, Stephanie, said she's heartened to see her son grow from someone who tried to hide himself away from the world into a confident adult who stands tall — and who speaks out on behalf of others.

When she addressed the board, Stephanie Smith noted that, for most of them, "this is a theoretical discussion."

"But this is our life," she added.

Parker, in his statements to the board, said students should be able to learn without worrying for their safety. In school, he regularly overhears comments about his gender and gets questions about whether he is a "real guy."

He's asked these individuals why it matters to them.

The response: His answer will determine if they can be friends.

Parker and his mom left the auditorium after they addressed the board. Outside, they were greeted by several people for having the courage to speak out.

“I, myself, was nervous," Parker said, "because I didn’t know what would happen if I spoke up.”

Now that he has, Parker said he plans to continue to speak.

"If they pass these, what's to stop them from passing even worse ones?" Parker asked. "This is just a precedent. If this gets passed, everything else does, too."

Stephanie said she was optimistic when she saw the gender-neutral bathrooms in the policy, but then kept reading to learn more single-user bathrooms may not be installed until renovation or construction. Something that worried her was the policy that allows students to be identified by their gender identity, with permission from parents, but it was undercut by giving students and staff an exemption from following the parents' wishes.

“If I signed that piece of paper and I said this is what you call my kid, that’s what you call my kid,” she said.

Her son added: “If a kid says this is how I’m going to be addressed, that’s how you address them.”

Thursday night's meeting isn't the end of the road for the school's anti-trans policies. They are expected to be taken up again next month.

In other news, the board members looked over the budget again. Four of the seven who were present Thursday night were against raising taxes. The board was looking at two options- raise the taxes by 2%, which they have not raised in recent years, and use some of the general fund balance to cover the deficit or use only the general fund.

It will be presented again June 1.

Board member Marc Greenly made a public statement saying the board does not blame Chief Financial Officer Tonja Wheeler or Walker who informed the board about the unused seats at an alternative school. Greenly said the pair uncovered the problem, and the board appreciated that.

The next board meeting is 7 p.m. June 1 in the high school auditorium, 200 Horace Mann Avenue.

