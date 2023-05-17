Red Lion school officials to consider new restrictions on transgender students

Red Lion school officials could make permanent a temporary policy handed down in December requiring transgender students to use bathrooms that correspond to the gender on their birth certificates.

The elected school board will consider a policy Thursday night codifying what was originally described as an "emergency directive," in addition to several other restrictions on trans student athletes and staff use of student pronouns. Despite previous assurances to parents who demanded a town hall on the matter, the district hasn't rescheduled an event that was canceled late last year.

In the new proposed policy, parents would be required to provide the district with a child's birth certificate if requested by the administration. Under state guidelines, schools already require parents to provide documentation of age, immunization and residency when they are first enrolled.

“It’s a huge red flag that the school district is only going to consider the original birth certificate,” said Tesla Taliaferro, president of the Rainbow Rose Center, reiterating warnings by district parents and the American Civil Liberties Union (ACLU) that the policy is discriminatory.

In December, shortly after the emergency directive was passed, the ACLU of Pennsylvania issued a letter warning that the there was a "risk of liability" and that the district was violating both the U.S. Constitution and Title IX civil rights protections against sex-based discrimination.

Several district officials did not respond to requests for comment on the matter.

Taliaferro said the raft of policies being considered by Red Lion school officials Thursday don't treat the district's children as the human beings they are.

“There are so many issues that the school board should be focused on," he said. “Instead, they are targeting the few transgender in their schools and making them out to be monsters.”

Red Lion's anti-trans policy reflects a larger movement in York County and nationwide.

The Hanover-area South Western School District, for example, is considering a policy that calls for splitting the two current gendered options into five: male and female facilities based on sex assigned at birth, male and female based on gender identity and single-user gender-neutral facilities.

Meanwhile, at least 20 states have imposed bans or limits on transgender athletes’ sports participation at the K-12 or collegiate level, according to the Associated Press. And at least 18 states have adopted laws or policies — including some blocked by courts — barring gender-affirming medical care, such as puberty blockers, hormone therapy and surgery for minors.

Even as the Democrat-led state House passed an LGBTQ anti-discrimination bill, other state lawmakers — including a contingent of York County Republicans — are pitching similar restrictions. One bill, sponsored by York County state Rep. Dawn Keefer, would bar trans women from competing in women’s sports.

The policies being considered in Red Lion on Thursday define the gender of students based on their reproductive organs. In order for students to use the pronouns that align with their gender identity, parents would be required to submit legal forms to change the child's name and gender. Parents would also need to submit submit a signed doctor's note saying the student has gender dysphoria.

“There’s a lot of concerns with the way this is specifically worded,” Taliaferro said, explaining that the district was stepping into a domain typically reserved for medical professionals.

For example, he said the policy is particularly onerous toward young people who are just beginning to express their gender identity.

And that ignores the fact that some students may not have access to medical care, Taliaferro said, noting that not every trans person is diagnosed with gender dysphoria.

“They are putting up a barrier for students,” he said.

According to the draft policy, the district would create a separate record to log all of the information it gathers from parents about trans students. It also stipulates that other students and staff would “not be forced to use language inconsistent with their beliefs.” Instead, the staff shall only refer to students with legal names or nicknames and pronouns that refer to the students’ “official record.”

It adds: “Nothing in this policy shall be read to compel school personnel or other students to address or refer to any manner that would violate the conscience of the speaker.”

If staff are uncomfortable with using certain pronouns, they can avoid using the pronoun or name, the policy said. But the staff member can’t deadname the student, using a birth name that doesn't reflect the individual's gender.

The draft policy also stipulates that staff can't use pronouns not previously authorized by parents.

Taliaferro said all this legalese ignores the basic humanity of the students.

“My concern is we’re going to have a lot of nameless students walking around the schools,” he said. “The parents are very much overly involved in this process in all the wrong ways.”

Meanwhile, the school's draft sports policy stipulates that most students perform on teams that align with the gender on their birth certificates. The only accommodation is to allow females to try out for teams designated for males, providing there isn’t a girl’s version of the team. Transgender girls may try out for the girls’ team before they hit puberty, but parents must submit a doctor’s note to the school.

Taliaferro said this was not in alignment with the U.S. Department of Education’s proposed Title IX amendment. He said this kind of policy hurts students’ mental health.

“We’ve seen an increased suicidality rate among some of the students as a result,” he said, adding some students are being forcefully outed. “It’s entirely inappropriate.”

Red Lion's school board will consider these proposals at a 7 p.m. meeting in the high school auditorium at 200 Horace Mann Ave., Red Lion.

School officials set aside 60 minutes of public comment period, with speakers restricted to three minutes each. The district will post more information on the participation remotely and in person on their website, such as registering via Zoom. The auditorium allows for 999 attendees in person and Zoom will allow for 1,000.

Those who wish to speak will be given a ticket that will be “randomly drawn” during the public comment section. Those who do not get to speak will be able to fill out an electronic form.

The policies and meeting rules are available on the district's website.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.