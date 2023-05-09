Central York superintendent sets deadline for new districtwide book policy amid book ban protests

Central York school officials, amid student protests of the district's book ban, are moving ahead with new policies limiting student access to various reading materials — although the precise details remain unclear.

The school board's policy committee will meet Thursday night in a special meeting to craft the policy.

“We're not going to come out of there until we have a draft ready to go,” Superintendent Peter Aiken said, announcing the special meeting at the board's regular Monday night meeting.

Monday's meeting drew some familiar faces from the district's last book ban in 2021, when teachers were given a sweeping list of resources — all of them about or created by people of color — they were not permitted to use in the classroom.

Please consider subscribing to support local watchdog journalism.

"I thought that as a district we learned, but as I’ve discovered, we have not," said Olivia Pituch, one of the student activists who led protests in 2021 but has since graduated.

Another young activist and Central York graduate, Edha Gupta, asked: "Who and what is this district prioritizing? I know it's not the students."

Reason behind recent protests: Administrators quietly removed two books — “Push” by Sapphire and “A Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah J. Maas — from the high school library after they were challenged by a community member. That sparked a student petition and discussions by the elected school board about possible policy changes, including a possible districtwide book rating system, amid concerns over censorship in the schools.

Subsequently, a new wave of high school activists have stepped up to voice their opposition of censorship in the school.

MORE:NAACP York President: 'I made my mistakes early in life. The blessing was me coming to York'

MORE:Primary election 2023: What you need to know as you head to vote

MORE:'The person I wanted to be': York City Police Department's Tiff Lowe breaks the 'generational curse'

Three board members — Danielle Allison, Vickie Guth and Amy Milsten — are expected to meet Thursday to sort out the details of how the school vets new books coming into the school district's libraries.

Guth noted that the current system for acquiring library books is largely decided based on publisher recommendations. She feels that system is irresponsible and wants to figure out a way to scrutinize books before they are added to the library.

“I agree, once they are in, they have already gone through whatever process that we established as a school district for materials in our library,” she said.

Milsten expressed concerns, however, over the current draft proposal that was created by Aiken and other officials this spring. She specifically referenced the American Library Association’s Bill of Rights, saying that "libraries should be against censorship."

From her point of view, Milsten said, parents have the right to choose what materials are acceptible for their own children — but shouldn't be forcing those decisions on all children and all parents. That approach would allow parents to restrict their children's access to certain books — something the library already did before this year's controversy over "Push" and "Court of Mist and Fury."

“It’s a problem because somebody somewhere decided it should be a problem,” Milsten said. “But it was never a problem.”

MORE:New trails open at Wizard Ranch Nature Preserve

MORE:Familiar names from York County political dynasties will appear on primary ballots next week

MORE:Man sentenced in friend's heroin overdose death

Jodi Grothe, board vice president, said it's Milsten's job to work with Allison and Guth on Thursday to address whatever problems Milsten sees with the proposed policy.

To that, Milsten replied that one session won't be enough.

Aiken said his intention in creating this policy was “to make sure that we are appropriately and adequately addressing this.” Nonetheless, he's set a firm timetable — at least based on his own expectations.

After the policy committee's Thursday meeting, Aiken said he wants the policy's first reading to take place the following Monday, May 15, with an eye toward final passage at the school board's June 20 meeting.

Once the new policy is in place, Aiken said a new review committee of seven people — it's not clear who those people would be, based on the draft policy — would read the two most recently banned books in July and make a decision about whether they could return to the library come early August.

“We will have a final decision made on these final two books,” he said. “That will hopefully get us cleared up to start the '23-'24 school year.”

Thursday's meeting will be at the district's Education Service Center, 775 Marion Road. It can be attended in person or by watching the district's YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@cysdboardminutes433/streams.

— Reach Meredith Willse at mwillse@yorkdispatch.com or on Twitter at @MeredithWillse.