Red Lion teen, 13, charged with homicide in fatal shooting of Kain Heiland

A 13-year-old has been charged with third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter in the shooting death of 12-year-old Red Lion boy Kain Heiland, York County DA Dave Sunday announced Friday.

Sunday, who spoke at a press conference Friday amid increasing pressure from the Red Lion community seeking answers in the case, said Nolan Grove will be charged as an adult.

Grove also faces a felony charge of having a firearm without a license and misdemeanor counts of possession of a firearm by a minor and recklessly endangering another person.

Sunday said Grove surrendered Friday morning after a grand jury recommended charges. Bail was not set as of Friday morning.

Grove's father was not facing charges at this time, the district attorney said.

Investigators say Heiland, 12, was hanging out with two 13-year-old boys April 1. Grove, one of the older teens, allegedly fetched a gun from his home on the first block of First Avenue. That boy made a joke about Heiland’s mother, after which Heiland told him to shut up.

According to the affidavit of probable cause released Friday, the third child said he heard Grove playing with the gun because “he heard it clicking” and saw Grove load and unload the gun numerous times, as well as activate the laser sight.

Surveillance footage reportedly showed the laser appear on Heiland's body, court records show. Heiland reportedly asked Grove to “take your finger off the trigger."

State police, in a search warrant filed in the case, said the teen allegedly shot Heiland in the upper back at a close range, less than a mile from his East Prospect Street home.

Lehigh Valley Hospital performed an autopsy that showed while Heiland was shot from behind, he died of a gunshot wound to his chest in a homicide, the coroner’s report said. The report law enforcement officials will have to determine if there will be any criminal charges.

About eight hours after the shooting, Pennsylvania State Police collected a .380-caliber handgun, bullets, clothes, photos and DNA of the 13-year-old boy. A .380 shell casing was found on the ground near Heiland’s body. The police noted the gun, a KelTecP3AT pistol, had five bullets in the magazine, which was one short, according to specs.

For a month and a few days, the Red Lion community grieved. A few days after Heiland died, the community gathered for a memorial at Family of God Community Church in Red Lion.

“Kain, I love you so much,” Heiland’s friend, 13-year-old AJ Webster, said.

He recounted the firsts Heiland will not have, such as getting a driver’s license or having children.

The community started multiple fundraisers to support Heiland’s family, including a ride that visited Heiland's favorite places in the town. Red Lion Area School District, reeling from the loss, offered counseling services to students and staff.

On the month-anniversary, about a dozen protesters demanded “Justice for Kain” outside of the York County Courthouse.

Red Lion resident Linda Arvin, who said her son is engaged to Kain’s mother, organized the protest “to bring awareness to this because charges need to be made.”

“No charges have been made; nobody’s been held accountable,” she said, adding this situation shows other children they can get away with crimes. “We can’t have any serenity or any sense of a beginning of closure with nobody being held responsible.

She chose to protest in front of the courthouse because that is where a trial would be held.

