'My voice matters': Central York students begin daily protest over book ban

Central York students told administrators they would protest if the district's banned books weren't returned to the high school library.

Those books weren't returned and, so, the protests began Friday.

Roughly two dozen students stood in front of the school with handmade signs, much like they did during the last book ban in 2021. Among others, the signs read: “My voice matters,” "Enough is enough CYSD," “Committed to fighting racism,” and "Education is not indoctrination.”

The group chanted, “Put the books back,” as other students walked past them.

One by one, students alternated leading the chant.

“What do we want?” One student shouted

"Put the books back."

"When do we want it?"

"Now."

School officials did not respond to requests for comment Friday. Administrators previously barred The York Dispatch from accessing school property to photograph the protests. Instead, journalists observed the protest from just off the property and asked students for submitted photos and video.

Zachary Smith, one of five students who accused administrators of intimidation after being called into an impromptu meeting, stood before the group at one point. He recounted the reasons students were protesting.

“To begin, two books were removed from our library back in September,” he said.

The books in question, “Push” by Sapphire and “Court of Mist and Fury” by Sarah Maas, were challenged by a community member in September. That sparked a student petition and discussions by the elected school board about possibly policy changes, including a possible district-wide book rating system, amid concerns over censorship in the schools.

Central York Education Association President Lauri Brady, who spoke at the most recent board meeting, said a book review committee asked for other options to review the books but was told that the existing policy was all that was available. The union, she said, supported returning the books.

The group agreed with the students, Brady said. The books should be returned until a formal policy is put in place.

Five students have been active, including Smith, speaking at board meetings and with the Dispatch.

Those five students were pulled into a “meeting” the day the Dispatch article was published. They spent over an hour, without their parents’ knowledge, in a meeting with three administrators. The students said they remained calm while adults yelled at them. Superintendent Peter Aiken told the Dispatch he spoke "sternly" to them.

As a bus engines rumbled and brakes squealed behind him during Friday morning's protest, Smith said: “We will be having a protest like this every day until the books are put back. We will lead into the next school year if we have to.”

School board candidates Amelia McMillan and Ben Walker also participated in Friday's protest.

McMillan participated in the previous protests of 2021, when the community was outraged after hearing the school board banned teachers from using the Diversity Resource List. Some of the signs from that protest were brought back for this protest, McMillan noted, alongside some new ones.

She said the students plan to protest as they did then: Every school day.

“It was good,” she said, adding the teens were organized and were “dedicated to doing it the right way.”

McMillan said she didn’t see any school administrators in attendance.

Walker was proud of the students.

“I think they are very determined to not be intimidated by the book-banning crowd that is making noise in our district; they determined to not be intimidated by administrators,” he said.

It stood out to him that some of the five got were pulled into the meeting with the administration were still standing up and fighting for their First Amendment right.

McMillan saw the students link arms and walk into the school. Both McMillan and Walker said they plan to attend the protests as often as they can.

“If the admin puts the books back, the protest stops,” she said.

These two candidates, along with Eric Oliver and Mike Stewart, have been vocal about stopping book bans. The other four candidates have not shared their opinions about the bans.

The students will resume protesting Monday morning.

Central York school board meet at 6:30 p.m. Monday at 775 Marion Road. It attended in person or watched online through the district’s YouTube channel at https://www.youtube.com/@cysdboardminutes433/streams.

