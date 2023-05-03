State police to host day camp May 20

Pennsylvania State Police's Troop J, which serves Lancaster, Chester and York counties, is preparing for the annual Sunny Day Camp on May 20 at Lafayette Fire Co. in Lancaster County.

The day-long free event was started by Trooper Samantha Minnucci in 2016 in Chester County. She wanted to create a bridge between law enforcement and those with special needs. A year later, the program was expanded to more locations, including Hershey Park, which is the home base for the camp.

There will be K9 unit and bomb squad demonstrations as well as games and music. Campers will receive lunch and a T-shirt and participate in a graduation ceremony.

Registration, which opens at 8 a.m. that day, for the camper and accompanying adult is required. The event will run from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, contact Trooper James Grothey at 717-290-1996 or go to https://www.sunnydaycamp.org/.

